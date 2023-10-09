GoodWe Expands Utility Portfolio Capacity with Launch of 320/350kW String Inverter, Lowering LCOE

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodWe, a renowned global provider of solar products and energy solutions, has launched its new three-phase 1,500V utility string inverter, the UT (320/350kW). The inverter is designed to meet the demands of large-scale power plants, offering high power efficiency, streamlined operation and maintenance (O&M), and reliable system stability. With this addition, GoodWe strengthens its utility portfolio by providing increased capacity and significantly reducing Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE).

GoodWe's New String Inverter for Utility PV Projects
The series offers options of 12 MPPTs and 15 MPPTs and boasts a maximum efficiency of 99.01%. With a maximum string input current of 15/20A, it is compatible with bifacial modules, optimizing energy yields for power plants.

The UT series provides anti-Potential Induced Degradation (PID) and PID-recovery functions, effectively mitigating energy losses caused by PID effects, especially in high-temperature and high-humidity conditions. With an IP66 rating and up to C5 protection, the inverter demonstrates resilience in harsh environments. The 320kW UT can operate without derating for ambient temperature of up to 45 degrees Celsius.

The use of mid-band power line communication (HPLC) technology decreases installation costs without extra communication wiring. The UT can also be equipped to compensate reactive power during the nighttime to maintain the voltage stability of the system, eliminating the need for a costly external compensation system. Moreover, the inverter supports a low SCR of 1.0, ensuring the power plant remains stable even in weak grid conditions.

The UT inverter, when paired with other essential components for utility projects offered by GoodWe, such as the MV Stations (MVS), and advanced communication devices, can form a one-stop solution that excels in various outdoor environments. This integrated solution optimizes energy yields, simplifies O&M, thereby maximizing the return on investment for power plants.

The MVS, conveniently housed in a transportable container, incorporates essential LV and MV switchgears and a transformer to ensure seamless power transformation. In the system, after the UT inverter converts DC energy to AC, the MV Station further transforms the AC energy voltage for easy grid connection and distribution.

For system monitoring, the communication devices, such as SCU3000 series, enable data acquisition and transmission within the power plant. Furthermore, the solution facilitates comprehensive O&M through a station-level monitoring platform known as GoodWe's SolarOS, making remote system management accessible and effective.

"With the introduction of the UT inverter, we have fortified our ability to meet the diverse requirements of EPCs, power plant developers and investors, assuring them a secure return on investment. Looking forward, GoodWe remains committed to advancing technological innovation, bringing a more bankable product portfolio and turnkey solutions for large-scale solar projects." Commented Ron Shen, Vice President of GoodWe.

About GoodWe

GoodWe is a global inverter manufacturer and energy solutions provider with a track record of over 52 GW of global installations. The company offers tailored solutions for residential, commercial and industrial, and utility customers. In 2021, GoodWe was ranked among the top three hybrid inverter suppliers worldwide by Wood Mackenzie. For more information: https://en.goodwe.com/

