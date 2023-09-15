GoodWe Showcases Solar Plus Storage Solution and Backup Options for Homeowners at RE+2023, Solidifying its Position as a Comprehensive Solution Provider

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodWe, a global leader in solar products and energy solutions with a decade-long expertise in inverters, has presented its most recent innovations the RE+2023 event. At the heart of this exhibition, GoodWe presents its latest residential solution lineup under the umbrella of EcoSmart Home, tailoring for the energy demands in North America.

GoodWe‘s EcoSmart Home Solution

Michael Mendik, Country Manager of GoodWe USA and Canada, stated, "GoodWe's EcoSmart Home solution epitomizes our commitment to aligning our vision with household needs. Our focus lies in providing energy storage and backup power options, supporting our quest to offer homeowners cost savings and reliable power supply while promoting sustainable living."

With the implementation of NEM3.0 framework, homeowners in North America have been increasingly turning to solar storage battery integration to elevate their energy self-generation and consumption rates. GoodWe EcoSmart Home offers a "solar plus storage" system, combining its hybrid inverter and lithium-ion battery to create a self-consumption solution.

Take, for example, the ES-US hybrid inverter and Lynx Home FH-US battery, showcased at the RE+ expo. The inverter, boasting a power range of 5-11.4kW, is capable of integrating into various residential systems. The Lynx battery has the scalability from 9.6kWh to 19.2kWh, tailoring its capacity to meet the specific energy requirements of each home. In this "solar plus storage" system, the battery stores self-generated energy during off-peak periods and discharge it when the electricity prices peak, minimizing surplus energy export to the grid.

For homeowners anticipating an increase in energy use of an electrical vehicle (EV) charger in the future, the ES-US inverter offers an optional EV charger function. This addition enhances the household's energy self-consumption rate, further reducing electricity bills.

In areas with grid reliability issues, GoodWe's EcoSmart Home offers backup capability by integrating an auto backup device (ABD) to configure either an essential loads backup or a full-home backup system. In the event of a grid failure, the ABD will disconnect the utility, ensuring that the system continues to supply power to the house.

Also on display is the GoodWe SBP-US (5-11.4kW) inverter, designed to address multiple storage applications in North America, including micro-grids, which serves as a power backup solution. The system enters into a grid-forming mode upon a grid interruption, continuing to power the home loads.

In addition, EcoSmart Home incorporates a smart Energy Management System (SEMS), allowing homeowners to remotely monitor and control the entire system, optimizing their energy usage to minimize electricity costs.

"We're proud to offer comprehensive residential solutions, encompassing energy generation, storage, charging, and system management, which can address diverse energy needs of the North American residential market." Michael Mendik concluded, "As we look forward, GoodWe's commitment to bringing sustainable energy solutions to more homeowners remains unwavering."

