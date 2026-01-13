HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Houston and CompuCycle have joined forces to provide the community with an easy, trustworthy way to donate and recycle household electronics.

Goodwill Houston Partners with CompuCycle to Offer Simple, Responsible Electronics Recycling for the Community

Through this collaboration, Houston residents can drop off laptops, desktops, tablets, monitors, small printers, and other household electronics at participating Goodwill Greater Houston donation centers. Items suitable for resale will support Goodwill's job training, education, and community services. Electronics that cannot be resold are sent directly to CompuCycle's certified Houston facility, where materials are responsibly sorted and recycled entirely in-house through a controlled process.

"This partnership represents the best of what local collaboration can achieve," said Kelly Adels Hess, CEO of CompuCycle. "Together with Goodwill, we're creating a simple pathway for Houstonians to make a positive impact—whether that's funding job training programs or ensuring their old electronics are processed responsibly right here in Houston."

CompuCycle sets itself apart by processing all electronics in-house at its 130,000-square-foot dual-certified Houston facility, maintaining full oversight of every step of the recycling process. Unlike many recyclers that only collect items and then pass them on to third parties for materials processing, CompuCycle manages sorting, separation, and processing entirely within its local operations. This ensures materials remain within a controlled, secure, certified environment from start to finish.

"Goodwill Houston is committed to creating opportunities that strengthen our community while protecting the environment. Partnering with CompuCycle allows us to responsibly recycle electronics, keeping millions of pounds of harmful materials out of landfills." said Adel Karam, Chief Operating Officer. Together, we're driving environmental responsibility and economic opportunity for our community.

The company holds both R2 and e-Stewards certifications—two of the most stringent & recognized standards for responsible electronics recycling—and has been a longstanding leader in Houston as the region's first woman-owned certified electronics recycler. CompuCycle also operates one of the nation's only e-plastics processing lines capable of turning complex electronic plastics into single-polymer materials that can be reused in domestic manufacturing. By keeping this work local and in-house, CompuCycle supports a more sustainable regional recycling infrastructure while contributing to circular materials use in the U.S.

Together, Goodwill and CompuCycle are introducing a clear, community-centered way for Houstonians to donate their household electronics with confidence. The partnership reinforces both organizations' shared commitment to local impact—ensuring that reusable devices support mission-driven programs and that all other materials are handled responsibly within a certified Houston facility.

For more information about how to participate, visit: https://compucycle.com/goodwill-houston-e-waste-recycling/ .

About CompuCycle Founded in 1996, CompuCycle is Houston's first woman-owned, dual certified (e-Steward and R2) electronics recycling company. As a national leader in IT asset disposition and electronics recycling, CompuCycle processes all materials in-house at its 130,000 square-foot Houston facility. The company is the first and only U.S. electronics recycler capable of processing e-plastics into single-polymer materials for domestic reuse, supporting a truly circular recycling model. CompuCycle's commitment to in-house processing ensures complete control over environmental responsibility and maintains the highest standards of sustainable electronics management. For more information, visit www.compucycle.com .

