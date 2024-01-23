Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®) Continues Its Philanthropic Activities by Awarding $1 Million to Local and Regional Community Partners

23 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET
Grant recipients across eastern North Carolina are utilizing much needed financial resources in support of GIENC's mission of providing employment, education and life-enrichment opportunities to individuals, families, and communities.
DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®) has announced it will award $1 million in grants this year to 38 tax-exempt organizations serving communities throughout its 51-county service territory.
"Effective collaboration amongst tax-exempt organizations is critical if we want to provide impactful programming within the spheres of employment, education and life enrichment," said Christopher Hash, President & CEO of GIENC. "Providing financial resources to organizations acts as a mission multiplier across our territory, reinforces our commitment to serving others and ensures communities continued to have access to needed services."
Since 2022, GIENC's Agency Empowerment Program has worked with a diverse group of community partners focusing on combating food insecurity, homelessness, youth educational initiatives, anti-trafficking, mental wellness, and disability awareness. To date, GIENC has provided over $230,000 in food vouchers and $2.1 million in grants to these organizations.
"Our partnership with Goodwill has been a labor of love. Finding things, we have in common has created opportunities for youth, especially at-risk youth," said Lonnie Ervin, President of E-Fusion Solutions. "There are not enough words to say how important the Goodwill partnership has been."
Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®) transforms lives through opportunities. For 60 years, GIENC has empowered individuals, families and communities through employment, education, and life enrichment opportunities. A leader in innovative solutions, GIENC serves 51 counties and operates 42 employment program centers. To donate or learn more about GIENC, visit www.gienc.org.
