Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®) Continues Its Philanthropic Activities by Awarding $1 Million to Local and Regional Community Partners

Grant recipients across eastern North Carolina are utilizing much needed financial resources in support of GIENC's mission of providing employment, education and life-enrichment opportunities to individuals, families, and communities.

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®) has announced it will award $1 million in grants this year to 38 tax-exempt organizations serving communities throughout its 51-county service territory.

"Effective collaboration amongst tax-exempt organizations is critical if we want to provide impactful programming within the spheres of employment, education and life enrichment," said Christopher Hash, President & CEO of GIENC. "Providing financial resources to organizations acts as a mission multiplier across our territory, reinforces our commitment to serving others and ensures communities continued to have access to needed services."

Grant recipients support GIENC's mission of providing employment, education, and life-enrichment opportunities. Post this

Since 2022, GIENC's Agency Empowerment Program has worked with a diverse group of community partners focusing on combating food insecurity, homelessness, youth educational initiatives, anti-trafficking, mental wellness, and disability awareness. To date, GIENC has provided over $230,000 in food vouchers and $2.1 million in grants to these organizations.

"Our partnership with Goodwill has been a labor of love. Finding things, we have in common has created opportunities for youth, especially at-risk youth," said Lonnie Ervin, President of E-Fusion Solutions. "There are not enough words to say how important the Goodwill partnership has been."

Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®) transforms lives through opportunities. For 60 years, GIENC has empowered individuals, families and communities through employment, education, and life enrichment opportunities. A leader in innovative solutions, GIENC serves 51 counties and operates 42 employment program centers. To donate or learn more about GIENC, visit www.gienc.org.

For additional information, contact:

Jim Cyphert, Innis Maggiore

PH: 330-501-9886

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®)