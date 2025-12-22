Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®) Hosts Second Annual 'Holiday Gift Shoppe' Events in Edenton and Williamston

Held earlier this month, the events provided "joyful shopping experiences" for children in Chowan and Martin counties, their parents, and siblings … at no cost.

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Olivia" spent several minutes examining many gift options. She wasn't sure her mom had received a Christmas gift before, so she wanted to pick something special for her. "Olivia" loved receiving gifts during the holidays, when her family could afford them. But there was something even better about the opportunity to give a gift to the person who cared so much about her happiness, her mom.

Nearby, twins "Noah" and "Liam," were experiencing similar feelings. Neither had given their brother a Christmas gift before. Both wanted to keep their selection a secret from their brother, so he'd have something wonderful to open on Christmas. Each knew exactly which gift would fill their brother with joy early in the morning on Dec. 25.

These are experiences three children* had during Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina (GIENC®)'s second annual Holiday Gift Shoppe events held in the towns of Edenton, at the Edenton United Methodist Church, and Williamston, at the EJ Hayes Alumni Center.

With the sound of holiday music and the aroma of cookies and candy canes, "Olivia," "Noah," and "Liam" — and more than 200 other children and their families — shopped tables full of gifts looking for that perfect present.

During the first two weeks of December, in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain, and other community organizations and volunteers, GIENC invested approximately $31,000 into creating two festive Holiday Gift Shoppes, complete with music, Christmas trees, and joy. Remote-control cars, dolls, drones, and board games were just a few of the many free gifts Boys & Girls Club children and their family members got to choose from.

"Every holiday season brings opportunities to remind families they're not alone — that their community sees them, values them, and stands beside them," said Christopher Hash, GIENC president and CEO. "Through our Holiday Gift Shoppe events, we create more than a place to receive gifts. We create a place where hope, kindness, and community pride are abundant."

Hash said this initiative honors the spirit of the season, fortifies partnerships with local organizations, and reinforces GIENC's mission to uplift communities through service.

"We're grateful for this opportunity to relieve financial pressures while strengthening the network of support for families in Chowan and Martin counties," Hash said. "Together, we build more than brighter holidays — we build brighter futures for the families in the communities we serve."

Residents of Chowan County face significant economic challenges, with data showing higher poverty levels than the state average — 20.5% overall with up to 36% of children living in poverty. Residents of Martin County also face significant economic challenges, with data showing higher poverty rates — 22% overall and about 30% of children living in poverty — and lower median incomes, compared to the state and region. Unaffordable rent, high levels of food insecurity, disparities in income and education, and lack of access to much-needed resources are only a few of the challenges local families are facing.

"The kids shopped for everyone in their household — grandmothers, parents, brothers, sisters — and they were so excited to have this opportunity," said Elizabeth Mitchell, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle. "I doubt many of the kids have had a chance to give their parents or siblings a gift. Parents were so thankful to have this one burden lifted off them during Christmas. Thank you!"

The Holiday Gift Shoppe events benefitted children and families in Edenton, Robersonville, Washington, and Williamston.

Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®) transforms lives through opportunities. For more than 61 years, GIENC has empowered individuals, families, and communities through employment, education, and life enrichment opportunities. A leader in innovative solutions, GIENC serves 51 counties and operates 43 employment program centers. Proceeds from GIENC stores provide grants to community partners, aid in combating food insecurity, provide free work force development and educational resources, and support counter human trafficking and veterans outreach initiatives. To donate or learn more about GIENC, visit www.gienc.org.

* Editor's Note: To protect their privacy, details about the children have been intentionally altered.

