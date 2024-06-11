Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®) Launches Mobile STEAM Lab

GIENC's mobile STEAM lab will provide young learners in communities across eastern North Carolina with greater access to educational resources while supporting GIENC's mission of providing employment, education, and life-enrichment opportunities to individuals, families, and communities.

DURHAM, N.C., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®) has debuted its latest community resource, a mobile STEAM lab. Starting this month, the mobile lab will begin touring eastern North Carolina to support GIENC's Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) program.

GIENC's STEAM program is aimed at providing youth with hands-on learning experiences via STEAM boxes, instructor-led activities, and tabletop exercises. The themed learning curriculum is designed to introduce new concepts, encourage problem solving, and spark creativity among youth across GIENC's 51-county service territory.

"The mobile STEAM lab is an extension of GIENC's facility-based technology labs," said Christopher Hash, president & CEO for GIENC. "Mobility allows greater access to resources, especially throughout our rural communities. Truly impactful programming — programming that really moves the needle — is contingent upon serving people where they are."

Starting in 2023, GIENC began building technology labs with partner organizations. From that initiative, the concept of STEAM boxes emerged. The boxes — loaded with coding robots, drones, 3D printers, art tablets, and circuit kits — come with curriculum designed by GIENC that facilitates the learning experience.

With an ever-expanding catalog, partner organizations can request specific tools that complement their teaching objectives, encouraging an engaging learning experience for youth. The boxes, which are delivered and picked up by GIENC, ensure that partners can remain focused on delivering quality instruction, making the most of the limited time they have with their participants.

"Goodwill gives kids the chance to try things they've never experienced before, things that we couldn't offer by ourselves," said Reggie Cobb, biology professor at Nash Community College.

The mobile STEAM lab provides a unique opportunity to introduce a hybrid approach to learning further demonstrating GIENC's commitment to finding innovative approaches that transform lives through opportunities.

Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®) transforms lives through opportunities. For 60 years, GIENC has empowered individuals, families and communities through employment, education, and life-enrichment opportunities. A leader in innovative solutions, GIENC serves 51 counties and operates 42 employment program centers. To schedule an event with the mobile lab, donate, or learn more about GIENC, visit www.gienc.org.

