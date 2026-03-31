Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®) Marks Milestone with Financial Commitments to Regional Community Partners

By the end of the year, GIENC will have granted more than $6 million to nonprofits since the beginning of its Community Empowerment Program.

DURHAM, N.C., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®) announced it will award grants to 24 community service organizations throughout eastern North Carolina in 2026.

Including the recent $1 million grant awarded to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plains (BGCCP), GIENC will have provided more than $6 million in grants to its community partners since the start of its Community Empowerment Program in 2022.

The transformational BGCCP grant will directly support the Club's essential needs, including technology, transportation, and high-quality programming designed to help young people succeed in school and prepare for the future.

The Community Empowerment Program supports a diverse group of community partners with objectives that align with GIENC's mission of transforming lives through opportunities. Like GIENC, these community partners focus on empowering individuals, families, and communities through employment, education, and life enrichment opportunities.

In addition to the Boys & Girls Clubs, some other nonprofit organizations receiving 2026 grants include The Daniel Center, Open Door Food Pantry, Nourish NC, Shield NC, and Baptists on Mission, to name a few.

"The success of our Community Empowerment Program illustrates how thoughtful and strategic collaboration can empower the lives of individuals, families, and communities," said Christopher Hash, GIENC president & CEO. "When the community supports us through donations and purchases within our retail centers, they are supporting innovation, capacity building, and emergency relief through our community partners. As a result, impact at the ground level is compounded, resulting in a more efficient and sustainable programming model across eastern North Carolina."

Mark Holtzman, BGCCP president & CEO, says the right resources and support can change the trajectory of a young person's life.

"This investment from GIENC is not only incredibly generous, but also deeply aligns with our mission," said Holtzman. "Together, we're expanding access to education, strengthening workforce readiness, and ensuring more young people have the tools they need to succeed."

Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®) transforms lives through opportunities. For more than 62 years, GIENC has empowered individuals, families, and communities through employment, education, and life enrichment opportunities. A leader in innovative solutions, GIENC serves 51 counties and operates 43 employment program centers. Proceeds from GIENC stores provide grants to community partners, aid in combating food insecurity, provide free work force development and STEAM educational resources, and support counter human trafficking and veterans outreach initiatives. To donate or learn more about GIENC, visit www.gienc.org.

For additional information, contact:

Jim Cyphert, Innis Maggiore

Ph: 330-501-9886

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®)