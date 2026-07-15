Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake Continues Expansion with New Baltimore Store Opening July 23

Fourth Baltimore City location opening reflects growing demand for affordable shopping, sustainability, and workforce opportunities

BALTIMORE, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake will celebrate the grand opening of its newest retail store and donation center on Thursday, July 23, at 10 a.m. at 6516 Reisterstown Road Plaza, Baltimore, MD 21215, further expanding access to affordable shopping while creating new employment opportunities and supporting the organization's mission throughout the region.

Goodwill of the Chesapeake

The new location, formerly occupied by Petco, marks Goodwill's fourth store in Baltimore City and is one of two new stores opening in 2026. It also continues a period of significant investment across the organization's retail network, with three new stores opening within the past year and several existing locations undergoing renovations and refreshes to better serve shoppers, donors, and the growing demand for quality secondhand goods.

As interest in thrift shopping continues to rise, Goodwill is responding by creating brighter, more inviting shopping experiences while expanding the retail operations that directly fund its workforce development and education programs.

"Every new store represents an investment in our communities," said Lisa Rusyniak, President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake. "Our retail stores create jobs, provide affordable shopping options for families, keep millions of pounds of usable goods out of landfills, and generate the revenue that makes our mission possible. As more people discover the value of shopping secondhand, we're committed to creating stores that offer an exceptional customer experience while changing lives through the power of work."

Revenue generated through Goodwill stores supports a wide range of community programs, including job training, career coaching, employment services, reentry support, and the Baltimore Excel Center, which provides adults with the opportunity to earn a high school diploma while receiving wraparound support such as free on-site childcare and career coaching.

The Plaza store will feature Goodwill's expanded retail hours:

Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Additional grand opening festivities and promotions will be announced prior to the event.

Event Details

What: Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting of Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake's Plaza Store & Donation Center

Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting of Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake's Plaza Store & Donation Center When: Thursday, July 23, 2026

Brief remarks begin at approximately 9:45 a.m.

Ribbon Cutting: 10:00 a.m.

Thursday, July 23, 2026 Brief remarks begin at approximately 9:45 a.m. Ribbon Cutting: 10:00 a.m. Where:

6516 Reisterstown Road Plaza

Baltimore, MD 21215

6516 Reisterstown Road Plaza Baltimore, MD 21215 Who: Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake leadership, community partners, employees, and the public.

Media are invited to attend the ribbon cutting and interview Goodwill leadership, employees, and community partners. Visual opportunities include the ribbon cutting ceremony, shoppers exploring the new store, and donation operations.

About Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake

Founded in 1919, Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake is a nonprofit social enterprise that helps people overcome barriers to employment through job training, career services, education, and supportive services. Revenue generated through Goodwill's retail stores and donation centers funds workforce development programs, industry-recognized credential training, and the Baltimore Excel Center, a tuition-free adult high school that helps adults earn their diplomas while preparing for careers. Through the power of work, Goodwill creates opportunities for individuals, strengthens communities, and diverts millions of pounds of reusable goods from local landfills each year.

Media Contact:

Jen Reed

(508) 944-4884

[email protected]

SOURCE Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc.