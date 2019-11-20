Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc. to hold 64th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner & Resource Fair

BALTIMORE, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake will hold its 64th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner and Resource Fair on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 11:45 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the Baltimore Convention Center.

This year over 300 volunteers from across Maryland will join together to provide turkey and all the trimmings to approximately 3,000 people with disabilities or special needs. The Thanksgiving dinner is one of the longest running Thanksgiving events. The Resource Fair will connect guests to Goodwill programs, job training, mental health resources, substance abuse treatment and health insurance enrollment.

Dignitaries scheduled to attend the Baltimore Thanksgiving dinner include: Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford, Comptroller Peter Franchot, State Senator Jill Carter, Delegate Dalya Attar, Delegate Regina Boyce, Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young, City Council President Brandon Scott, Councilman Bill Henry, and Councilwoman Danielle McCray.

In addition to the Baltimore Thanksgiving dinner, Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake will also host its 30th Annual Thanksgiving dinner in Annapolis at the Asbury United Methodist Church from 11:45 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

In Baltimore

WHO: Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc.

WHAT: 64th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner & Resource Fair

WHERE: Baltimore Convention Center, 1 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

WHEN: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 11:45 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.

In Annapolis

WHO: Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc.

WHAT: 30th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner & Resource Fair

WHERE: Asbury United Methodist Church, 87 West Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

WHEN: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 11:45 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.

About Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake: Since 1919, Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc. has been serving Central Maryland and the Eastern Shore as a non-profit 501(c)(3) that provides job training, job placement and other human services for people who are unemployed or face other challenges to employment, including people with significant disabilities. Last year, Goodwill placed individuals into 2,084 jobs. Revenue generated from the sale of donated goods helps fund these programs. For more information on Goodwill, please visit www.goodwillches.org

Media Contact:

Jonathan Balog

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc.

410-837-1800 ext. 1175 or 410-598-7617 (event day contact)

jbalog@goodwillches.org

SOURCE Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc.

