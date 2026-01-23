GOODWILL OPENS NEW STORE IN WACONIA, MN

Local officials and residents celebrated grand opening January 23, 2026

WACONIA, Minn., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill opened its newest store at 860 Marketplace Drive in Waconia, MN, on Friday, January 23, 2026.

Over 100 people gathered for the grand opening that included a presentation and ribbon-cutting with Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota (GESMN) President and CEO Dr. Michael Wirth-Davis, GESMN Board Secretary Stephanie Albert, Waconia Mayor Tim Litfin, Waconia Chamber of Commerce President Christine Fenner and other city officials. The first 50 customers were also entered to win one of ten $20 Goodwill gift cards.

In store, the customers could select from thousands of items restocked daily at affordable prices starting at just 99-cents. Merchandise changes every hour and includes clothing, household items, books, art, electronics, furniture and more. The Waconia Goodwill store employs 20-40 people in the local community.

"We're gratified at how enthusiastically Waconia has embraced our mission of eliminating barriers to work and independence," said Dr. Michael Wirth-Davis, President and CEO of Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota (GESMN). "Proceeds from thrift retail reuse and recycling operations, e-commerce, grants and financial contributions fund services that help job seekers explore their passions, gain skills and step boldly into their future."

GESMN is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that has been creating career possibilities together with partners since 1919. Every year GESMN serves nearly 6,000 people with industry-specific training, digital literacy, resume help, family stability services, navigating work with a disability and more. Goodwill is active in its local communities, employing 20-40 people at each store and partnering with schools, other nonprofits and elected officials to help strengthen the local economy and create pathways to success. Shopping and donating items to neighborhood Goodwill stores helps divert nearly 60 million pounds from landfills annually to help keep Minnesota green.

ABOUT GOODWILL-EASTER SEALS MINNESOTA

Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides career training and support to eliminate barriers to work and independence. Every year we serve nearly 6,000 people, creating career possibilities together with customized services that include industry-specific training, digital literacy, resume help, family stability services, navigating work with a disability and more. Proceeds from thrift retail reuse and recycling operations, e-commerce, grants and financial contributions fund services that help job seekers explore their passions, gain skills and step boldly into their future. Shopping and donating items to your neighborhood Goodwill helps divert nearly 60 million pounds from Minnesota's landfills annually and has helped us people connect to jobs since 1919. Visit gesmn.org or follow@goodwillmn.

MEDIA CONTACT

Melissa Becker, [email protected], 952-484-0518

SOURCE Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota