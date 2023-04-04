Goodwin Biotechnology Inc. (GBI) Announces First Commercial Contract Signing

PLANTATION, Fla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GBI proudly announces the signing of their first Master Supply Agreement for commercializing an antibody. With the development of this new partnership, GBI's integrated CDMO biologics services will showcase their expertise in bringing a product from clinical trials through commercial supply while providing manufacturing of both Drug Substance and Drug Products. "This is a major milestone in our journey and a validation of the efforts our team has put into evolving GBI, and this is only the next step of many more exciting accomplishments as we continue our evolution," says CEO Darrin Schellin.

In conjunction with their exhilarating work in bringing life-altering therapies to the market with their partners, GBI is looking forward to expanding its horizons and has set new milestones with this new partnership. Karl Pinto, Chairman of the Board at GBI commented, "We have always invested and grown while supporting our clients' success, and this Agreement is a testament to the partnership we have built over many years with this key client. There are more to come!". Congratulations GBI.

About GBI

GBI is a uniquely qualified and flexible US–based CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) that offers a Single Source Solution™ to enhance the value of complex biopharmaceuticals for our clients. With 30 years of experience as an independent contract manufacturer, GBI has worked as a strategic partner with companies and institutions of all sizes, taking their products through clinical trials and towards rapid commercialization. GBI provides process development and cGMP manufacturing services encompassing drug substances and drug products for complex biologics, including multi-specific antibodies, recombinant proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and other cell-based products.

