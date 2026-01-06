Goodwin University Launches New Radiography Associate Degree Program to Meet Growing Demand in Medical Imaging

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwin University is proud to announce the launch of its new Radiography associate degree program, designed to help meet the increasing need for skilled medical imaging professionals in the state's healthcare system, where demand continues to outpace staffing.

The associate degree program combines classroom learning, laboratory experience, and clinical rotations, preparing graduates to sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) certification exam in Radiography. Prerequisite coursework for the program can be completed online, allowing working adults to balance work, family, and school while building the foundational knowledge needed to advance their careers in healthcare.

Radiographers, also known as radiologic technologists, are licensed healthcare professionals who perform diagnostic imaging procedures that help physicians diagnose and treat medical conditions. In their daily work, radiographers position patients for imaging exams, operate imaging equipment such as X-ray and fluoroscopy systems, follow strict radiation safety protocols, and ensure the production of high-quality images while prioritizing patient comfort and care.

Radiographers play a critical role in modern medicine, and trained radiologic technologists are in high demand in hospitals, outpatient centers, and medical practices. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects the demand for radiologic technologists will experience above-average growth over the next decade as openings arise from healthcare advancements and workforce turnover. In Connecticut, an aging population and rising workforce burnout are increasing demand for care and contributing to longer wait times for appointments, underscoring the need for more skilled medical imaging professionals.

Goodwin's new Radiography program equips students with the hands-on skills and technical knowledge required to excel in this vital field.

Key Features of the Radiography Program:

Hands-on clinical training: Students learn to operate x-ray and fluoroscopic equipment, perform digital imaging procedures, and practice radiation protection and quality control.

Students learn to operate x-ray and fluoroscopic equipment, perform digital imaging procedures, and practice radiation protection and quality control. Real-world experience: Clinical placements at healthcare facilities give students the opportunity to work directly with patients and imaging teams in hospitals, clinics, and medical offices.

Flexible course schedules: Students can choose a fall start with daytime classes or a spring start with evening and weekend options — making it easier to balance school, work, and family commitments.

Students can choose a fall start with daytime classes or a spring start with evening and weekend options — making it easier to balance school, work, and family commitments. Small cohort model: Each cohort enrolls up to 12 students, ensuring individualized attention, small-group learning, and close support from faculty.

Pathways for advancement: Graduates can continue their education at Goodwin by pursuing a bachelor's degree in Health Science, which can open doors to advanced career opportunities.

Goodwin University President Mark E. Scheinberg shared his enthusiasm for the new degree, saying,

"We are thrilled to introduce the Radiography associate degree at Goodwin University. Diagnostic imaging is essential to today's healthcare system, and this program will prepare students to enter a high-demand field with the skills and confidence they need to make a meaningful impact on patient care."

University Provost Michael Pardales added, "Our Radiography program is designed with students in mind. We look forward to welcoming the first class of future radiologic technologists and supporting them as they begin rewarding careers in medical imaging."

For more information about Goodwin University's Radiography associate degree, admission requirements, or upcoming start dates, visit goodwin.edu/radiography.

About Goodwin University

Goodwin University in East Hartford, Connecticut, is an innovative learning community that empowers hard-working students to become sought-after employees. We tailor our programs to address the needs of employers, and we shape them to fit the lives of students. Classes are conveniently offered year-round — days, evenings, weekends, and online. Degrees may be flexibly layered across certificate, associate, bachelor's, and master's programs in a variety of in-demand fields. Better still, we surround our students with the personal support and the professional guidance they need — not just to earn degrees, but to change lives for themselves, their families, and their communities. For more information, please visit www.goodwin.edu.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Peter Decoteau

Director of Marketing and Communications

Goodwin University

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 860-913-2150

SOURCE Goodwin University