GOODWIN UNIVERSITY RECEIVES STATE APPROVAL FOR NEW LPN PROGRAM

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwin University is excited to have received state approval to launch a new Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) certificate program to help further address an ongoing nursing shortage across the state of Connecticut. The Connecticut Department of Public Health, Board of Examiners for Nursing (CT BOEN) approved the certificate program on Thursday, April 4, allowing the University to admit its first cohort of students in May 2024. With this LPN certificate program, Goodwin rounds out its broad range of nursing programs offered that includes Associate Degree in Nursing (RN), Accelerated BSN, RN-to-BSN, Master of Science in Nursing, APRN Family Nurse Practitioner, and APRN Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

Goodwin University in East Hartford, CT addresses the practical nurse shortage in Connecticut.

The LPN program is led by Dr. Vivienne Friday, Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Professions, and Karyn Therrien, Director of the LPN program.

"LPNs are critical members of a healthcare team, and we're incredibly excited to have gained approval from the state to enroll our first cohort of LPN students this summer," said Therrien. "With teaching facilities in both East Hartford and Bridgeport, along with our wide-ranging suite of Nursing programs, we're proud to be helping to address the state's nursing shortage head on while creating a reliable pathway into healthcare careers for hundreds of students every year."

Students can earn their LPN certificates in as few as 16 to 28 months, with options for both full and part-time classes, and will be prepared to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN). LPNs find work in a wide variety of settings including hospitals, nursing homes, private clinics, and rehabilitation centers. The Goodwin program will be offered at its East Hartford campus as well as at the University of Bridgeport campus in Bridgeport, CT.

Goodwin responded to a similar need in 2004 by launching its first nursing program. Twenty years on, the school is widely recognized for its offerings in nursing and other health-related fields. "There is such a wide spectrum of career opportunities in healthcare right now," explained Dr. Michael Pardales, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Goodwin. "The addition of the LPN program will help ensure our academic offerings are in sync with the workforce needs."

To learn more about Goodwin's LPN program, visit www.goodwin.edu/majors/lpn

About Goodwin University

Goodwin University in East Hartford, Connecticut, is an innovative learning community that empowers hard-working students to become sought-after employees. We tailor our programs to address the needs of employers, and we shape them to fit the lives of students. Classes are conveniently offered year-round — days, evenings, weekends, and online. Degrees may be flexibly layered across certificate, associate, bachelor's, and master's programs in a variety of in-demand fields.

