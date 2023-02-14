Goody Celebrates the Artist in Everyone with its Largest Collection Ever, A Collaboration with Multicultural Female Artists, and Exclusive to Walmart

Their Artistic Vision. Our Innovation. Styled by You.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goody®, America's iconic brand of innovative, on-trend hair accessories and tools, is reimagining the growing category with its first collaboration ever and largest collection to date. Innovation has always been at the core of the brand's 100+-year heritage, along with the belief that hair styling is a powerful form of self-expression. Goody is excited to announce its newest collection, Goody Tru, in partnership with three multicultural female artists, created exclusively for Walmart. This first-ever program is inspired by the artistic vision of women of all ages, hair types, and cultures to elevate your everyday hair routine and spark creativity in personal style.

Model wearing item from Goody Tru x Reyna Noriega Collection Model wearing item from Goody Tru x Hola Lou Collection

The collection features designs from artists including Reyna Noriega, sister dance trio Let It Happen (Norah, Yarah, and Rosa Mukanga), and Luisa Salas (also known as "Hola Lou"), combined with the premium quality consumers know and trust from Goody, in an expansive 60-piece collection of accessories and tools. Each artist brings a unique perspective to her collection with pieces reflective of her personal style—Reyna's is drenched in vibrant Caribbean-inspired hues, Hola Lou's displays bold geometric shapes as seen in her designs, and Let it Happen has undeniable retro vibes reminiscent of their dances. Together, the entire collection empowers the inner artist in everyone to embrace a brighter, bolder you.

More on the artists:

Reyna Noriega is an Afro-Caribbean Latina visual artist, author, and educator based in Miami, Florida. In addition to her own journey, her art pieces also center around vibrant, joyful depictions of women of color, which also inspired the prints and patterns featured in her collection. "I love that when people experience my art it makes them feel happy. Creating bright, colorful, and affordable products that will spark joy and inspire others is a huge win for me."

Hola Lou is a visual artist, designer, and muralist based in Mexico City, Mexico. Her collection conveys the confidence and empowerment of being yourself and was inspired by the contrasts and bold simplicity of her work, as well as her Mexican-Caribbean surroundings. "This is the first time I've partnered with any brand in the beauty space. Seeing my designs transformed onto pieces like brushes and barrettes is incredible. It's wearable art!"

Let It Happen features sister trio Norah, Yarah, and Rosa from The Netherlands who seek to inspire young and old alike by bringing love and light through dance. That joyful feeling of movement is carried throughout this collection, which remixes earth tones and vibrant colors with fun patterns. "We know how important hair is to women and girls! Like dance, how we style our hair is another form of self-expression. We wanted to help create products that made others feel positive and confident and we hope that our collection is something that girls will be excited to buy and make their own."

Each collection includes a set of brushes, claw clips, headbands, barrettes, scrunchies, elastics and unique fashion pieces like hair charms and scarves, specially curated and designed by Reyna Noriega, Hola Lou, and Let It Happen for every hair type.

"We're thrilled to share Goody Tru with the world, together with this group of talented female artists. We're grateful to have collaborated with them and to be able to combine our expertise in haircare with their passion for art to create this one-of-a-kind collection. We hope that everyone feels empowered to celebrate their hair in all its glory," shares Francesca Raminella, CEO of Beauty by Imagination, Goody's parent company.

"Goody is a brand our customers have loved and been loyal to for years. We are excited to collaborate with Goody and three talented artists to curate first-of-its-kind wearable art hair pieces that are representative of all hair types and different cultures. We are proud to bring this bright and beautiful collection to Walmart that we believe will resonate with shoppers of all ages and style." —Jennifer Aguirre, Associate Merchant, Hair Care at Walmart U.S.

Goody Tru x Reyna Noriega, Goody Tru x Hola Lou, and Goody Tru x Let It Happen collections retail for $3.98-$11.98 and are available exclusively at Walmart.com and in 3,000+ Walmart stores nationwide.

ABOUT GOODY:

Bringing style and innovation to your accessory game, Goody® believes that fun and function are not mutually exclusive. Goody® is with you for every moment of every day with bright prints, patterns, and fashion accessories to step up your game and never-fail essentials for styles that last. Because Goody® knows, one little accessory can change everything.

ABOUT BEAUTY BY IMAGINATION:

Beauty by Imagination ("BBI") is one of the leading manufacturers of haircare products, hair tools and accessories. Based in New York, BBI develops some of the industry's most recognizable brands and high-performing products such as Goody®, Wet Brush®, Bio Ionic®, Ouidad, TWIST, CURLS, and Ace. These brands promise quality and innovation to deliver beautiful results to professionals and consumers alike.

