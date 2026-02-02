Goody® Launches New Year-Long Campaign Focused on Performance: Goody Holds Strong in the Moments That Matter

The multi-touchpoint campaign brings Goody hair accessories into the moments that matter in women's sports – kicking off the yearlong campaign with a partnership with Varsity Spirit's cheer & dance programming.

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goody® announced a new 2026 campaign that will activate across multiple sports organizations and partners — at select events, on digital and social platforms, and with athletes and influencers. Following partnerships with world-class, champion athletes and the Athletes Unlimited Softball League in 2025, Goody is accelerating and expanding its programming to support athletes in the moments that matter.

At the heart of the Goody brand is a simple belief: confidence is built long before the spotlight turns on. Whether securing hair before a run-through, fixing flyaways between rounds, or resetting after a long day of practice, Goody is there — holding strong when it matters most. Goody champions every athlete and every game, with a focus on empowering women in sports.

At the center of the campaign, Goody will spotlight the launch of the new ComfortFlex™ collection, offering new seamless hair elastics and claw clips engineered to Bounce Back Better than traditional options. Designed to stretch, bend, and flex to incredible lengths, ComfortFlex™ products return to their original shape for enhanced durability and all-day comfort, supporting athletes through long practice days, multiple competition rounds, and everything in between.

Athletes train for hours, repeat routines endlessly, and perform under intense physical and mental pressure. With the launch of ComfortFlex™, Goody delivers performance-focused solutions designed to move with the athlete. The Goody ComfortFlex™ line ranges from $3.98–$6.99 and will be available to shop in-store and online at major retailers like Target, Walmart, and Amazon.

ComfortFlex™ Seamless Elastics — Engineered with up to 2X the stretch, these elastics hold their shape longer for better hold, durability, and lasting style. Available in black, blonde, and brunette, and in thin, medium, and thick widths to suit every hair type – because personalization is key to performance.

— Engineered with up to 2X the stretch, these elastics hold their shape longer for better hold, durability, and lasting style. Available in black, blonde, and brunette, and in thin, medium, and thick widths to suit every hair type – because personalization is key to performance. ComfortFlex™ Claw Clips — Designed to flex and bounce back even after pulling or compressing, these clips move naturally with the head for enhanced comfort. Features include fold-down thumb rests that lie flat for improved comfort, style, and secure hold.

Exclusive Yearlong Partnership with Varsity Spirit

Kicking off the new campaign, Goody announced a yearlong partnership with Varsity Spirit, focusing on cheer and dance programming. With cheer athletes increasingly in the spotlight, from popular television shows to the launch of the new professional cheer league, this partnership comes at a powerful and timely moment for both brands. The partnership includes on-site event booths, a Braid Bar Styling Station, planned distribution of over 1 million product samples and coupons, retailer gift card prizes, touch-up station samples, in-venue media, social content, and influencer collaborations – all designed to introduce athletes and families to Goody hair essentials made to perform under pressure and hold strong through movement.

"When you are performing, the little things matter. Feeling confident in your hair elastic or other hair accessories allows athletes to stay focused, present, and ready for their biggest moments," said Nicole Lauchaire, Chief Marketing Officer at Varsity Spirit. "Having Goody join us at Varsity Spirit events feels like a natural fit because we both believe in supporting athletes not just on performance days, but in the moments that matter most along the way."

For Goody, the partnership with Varsity Spirit is rooted in a shared belief that women's sports deserve intentional support, not just on competition day, but throughout the preparation, repetition, and self-belief that lead up to it. Goody will be the hair accessory of choice across key Varsity Spirit touchpoints, meeting athletes where real work happens: during early mornings at camp, behind the scenes at competitions, and in the everyday moments of preparation that build toward performance.

"As we looked to accelerate and expand programming to support athletes in the moments that matter, Varsity Spirit was an easy choice," said Jennifer Delaney, Senior Marketing Director at Goody. "Varsity Spirit reaches millions of athletes across pivotal stages of their lives, and with Goody ComfortFlex™, we are proud to support their performance at every level. As the only sport where points can be deducted if hair falls out, cheerleading underscores why athletes trust Goody when it matters most, relying on performance products designed to stay strong under pressure."

Because performance isn't just about the final routine — it's about showing up ready, supported, and confident in every moment leading up to it.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team, performing arts and yearbook. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Goody

Goody is a trusted hair accessory brand known for creating thoughtfully designed products that balance innovation, comfort, and performance. With a focus on supporting women and girls through everyday moments and defining milestones alike, Goody continues to deliver solutions that hold strong in the moments that matter.

