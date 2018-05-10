Goodyear Blimp Coming to Tampa Bay AirFest

AKRON, Ohio, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company's (NASDAQ: GT) world-famous blimp, Wingfoot One, is coming to the Tampa Bay AirFest, which will take place this weekend at MacDill Airforce Base.

Joining Wingfoot One for the May 12-13 event will be aerobatic champion Michael Goulian, who will dazzle attendees with breathtaking displays of precision airmanship.

Launched in 2014, Wingfoot One is the first of a new generation of Goodyear blimps, which includes sister vessel, Wingfoot Two, and a third blimp coming this summer.

Since it first took flight, Wingfoot One has provided aerial coverage of numerous marquee events, including the NBA Finals, the Daytona 500, the PGA Championship and the College Football Playoff National Championship.

"Goodyear has supplied tires to the aviation industry for more than a century," said Glenn Leonardi, general manager, aviation, Americas, who noted that Goodyear has operated its own fleet of airships for nearly 100 years. "We are excited to bring Wingfoot One and Michael Goulian to this year's Tampa Bay AirFest."

Michael Goulian, whose plane has flown the Goodyear logo since 2012, is a past United States National Aerobatic Champion, and recently won the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in Abu Dhabi. He also holds three of the airshow world's top honors: the ICAS Sword of Excellence, the Art Scholl Memorial Showmanship Award and the Bill Barber Award for Showmanship.

Goulian will fly his Extra 330SC aircraft alongside Wingfoot One at 2:30 p.m. each day, during the transition between their airshow performances.

"Michael is one of the world's premier aerobatic competitors and an extraordinary ambassador for the Goodyear brand," said Leonardi. "We are honored and proud to fly with him."

In addition, on May 12 at 12:30 p.m., Goulian and Wingfoot One pilots will sign autographs outside Goulian's Tampa Bay AirFest trailer, which will feature Goodyear flags on top of it.

"The Tampa Bay AirFest is one of the aviation industry's premier shows," said Leonardi. "Wingfoot One is a symbol of airship innovation and technology, and Michael Goulian has reached the top level of aerobatics. This is a winning combination that we believe all Tampa Bay AirFest attendees will enjoy."

Editor's note: multimedia content is available to view or download here: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/D85GAuYJ85

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

Goodyear also is a leading supplier of aviation tires for commercial, military and general aviation aircraft. Operating a global business from its Akron, Ohio, headquarters, Goodyear manufactures new aviation tires in the United States and Thailand. For more information about Goodyear aviation tires, retreading and services, visit www.goodyearaviation.com.

