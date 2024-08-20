Goodyear's Assurance WeatherReady® 2 Sets New Standard for All-season Tires with Industry-leading Test Results

Goodyear tested the new Assurance WeatherReady® 2 against similar competitor products, including the Michelin CrossClimate2, Bridgestone WeatherPeak, and Pirelli Scorpion WeatherActive. In head-to-head comparisons1, the Assurance WeatherReady® 2's premium performance came in first when testing for wet handling, wet braking and dry handling - establishing it as the ideal choice for an all-weather solution and setting a new standard for all-season tires.

Featuring Goodyear's innovative All-Weather Technology, the Assurance WeatherReady® 2 is equipped with a versatile tread compound that adapts seamlessly to any weather condition. AquaTred® Technology is a testament to Goodyear's legacy in wet traction, with its sweeping Evolving Traction™ Grooves that help efficiently move water and slush away from the tire, ensuring steadfast performance and grip in wet conditions. The Assurance WeatherReady® 2 tire also boasts the coveted Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) designation2. This distinction indicates that the tire meets or surpasses certain stringent snow traction criteria established by Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

Anne Johnson, director, Category Strategy & Planning, says, "The Assurance WeatherReady® 2 redefines what drivers can expect from an all-weather tire with its advanced technologies and superior handling capabilities, reflecting Goodyear's steadfast dedication to innovation and superior quality. It's an ideal tire for drivers looking for a solution that will allow them to face any weather condition with utmost confidence and control."

Building on the history of the Assurance family of tires, the Assurance WeatherReady® 2 features a built-in Wear Gauge® allowing drivers to continuously monitor tire tread depth over the course of the 60,000-mile (95,000-kilometer) tread life limited warranty* and a 60-day satisfaction guarantee. Available in 58 sizes, from 16 to 22 inches rim diameter, the Assurance WeatherReady® 2 is compatible with a wide range of popular vehicles, including the Kia Telluride, GMC Acadia, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Chevy Traverse, Ford Explorer, Hyundai Santa Fe, Mercedes GLE, Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 Toyota Camry and Honda Accord.

For more information about the Assurance WeatherReady® 2, as well as all of Goodyear's products, visit www.goodyear.com, www.goodyear.ca or contact your local Goodyear authorized dealer.

*See warranty brochure or goodyear.com or goodyear.ca for complete details.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 54 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

1 Based on internal wet handling, wet braking and dry handling tests versus Michelin CrossClimate2 245/60R18 109V, Bridgestone WeatherPeak 245/60R18 105H, Pirelli Scorpion WeatherActive 245/60R18 105V using the Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady® 2 in tire size 245/60R18 105V. Actual on-road results may vary.

2 The Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake Designation located on the sidewall of a tire indicates a tire that meets a snow traction standard set by FMVSS (Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards).

