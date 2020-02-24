Goodyear Connected Tires Can Reduce Lost Stopping Distance

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) recently eclipsed 3 million miles of data from road tests and field trials with customers derived from its connected tires. Connected tires – those with embedded sensors – are able to "talk" to the vehicle and the road and measure characteristics of the tire, leading to potential enhanced vehicle performance and safety.

In fact, initial studies have shown that Goodyear's connected tires can reduce stopping distance lost between a new and worn tire by 30%. With the evolution to electric and autonomous vehicles, connected tires and the impact they can have on stopping distance, communication with the vehicle will only increase in importance.

Goodyear's connected, intelligent tire system continuously measures and records tire-derived information, which is paired with other vehicle data and connected to Goodyear's cloud-based proprietary algorithms.

The intelligent tires can measure tire wear, load, inflation and temperature, along with road surface conditions, in real time, allowing the vehicle to adjust and respond to these measurements and optimize vehicle performance.

"Consider someone driving on a slick, curvy road in cold temperatures. The driver adjusts his movements by slowing down, tapping the brakes or avoiding sudden steering," said Chris Helsel, Goodyear's chief technology officer. "But what happens when nobody is behind the wheel? The tire is the only part of the vehicle that touches the ground and it can communicate vital information to the vehicle, enhancing safety and performance."

While Goodyear's connected tires are not yet available to consumers, the company is continuously testing connected tires extensively with auto makers, startups and more, developing custom products and solutions to help enhance safe riding experiences with eventual use by consumers down the road.

