Goodyear, EASE Logistics And The City Of Dublin, Ohio To Collaborate On Connected Mobility Pilot

AKRON, Ohio, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT), EASE Logistics and the City of Dublin today announced a pilot as part of the Smart Columbus initiative to advance connected mobility.

For the pilot, the three participants will experiment in the areas of tire intelligence and cloud-based logistics among others within an innovation region located in and around Columbus, Ohio, known as the Beta District. With the potential to share and enhance data on connected mobility, these experiments could lead to new products and solutions that will benefit trucking fleets, consumers and cities in the future.

Initial tests will include the installation of Goodyear TPMS Plus systems on eight EASE Logistics vehicles traveling throughout the Beta District of the 33 Smart Mobility Corridor outside of Columbus, a leading location for testing connected vehicle technology in the Midwest. Once installed, Goodyear TPMS Plus will monitor tire conditions like pressure and temperature in real time, which can help prevent roadside breakdowns and improve vehicle safety and handling. EASE Logistics can leverage this data to initiate proactive maintenance and make routing decisions that improve traffic flow in the area.

"Goodyear has a longstanding reputation for innovation and plays a leading role in global initiatives to advance mobility," said Johnny McIntosh, director of Integrated Solutions and Tire Management at Goodyear. "We continuously look for opportunities to collaborate with like-minded groups, such as EASE Logistics and the City of Dublin to test and learn with the ultimate goal of discovering new mobility solutions."

"EASE and Goodyear share a common set of values regarding safety, sustainability, and service — and understand that innovation plays a key role in achieving these. As such, we are committed to innovating in the area of Connected and Automated Vehicle (CAV) technology to keep vehicles connected and drivers safe throughout the transportation process," said Peter Coratola Jr., president of EASE Logistics. "EASE recognizes this collaboration as a stepping stone toward more advanced technologies like autonomous trucks that may one day reduce delays and commute times, prevent crashes and cut emissions by maintaining consistent speeds."

As part of the Beta District, the City of Dublin was chosen for this pilot as it aspires to be the most connected community in the United States and is located in the same state where Goodyear and EASE Logistics are headquartered.

"The Beta District is where companies work collaboratively with non-profits, academia, and government entities in an open playground to safely launch, test and evolve new technology in real-world settings," said Doug McCollough, chief information officer for the City of Dublin. "Leveraging expertise in distribution and logistics through EASE Logistics, with the global research and development capabilities of Goodyear, the City of Dublin offers the truly unique public perspective of local government dedicated to fostering innovation in the smart mobility space."

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About EASE Logistics

EASE Logistics is an award-winning multi-operational supply chain and transportation solution, providing accelerated, innovative services that help deliver the products and goods of select clients by means of a highly effective global network. The knowledgeable professionals at EASE simplify the logistics experience with a unique and unmatched customer service model. For more information, visit www.easelogistics.com.

About the City of Dublin, Ohio, USA

Dublin is a city of more than 50,000 residents located just northwest of Columbus, Ohio. It offers residents and corporate citizens responsive services, attractive housing, superior public education, direct regional highway access, abundant park space, thoughtful and strategic planning, innovative ideas and technology and a dynamic community life. Dublin is consistently ranked one of the safest cities in the nation. It is home to more than 20 corporate headquarters, an entrepreneurial center, 4,300+ businesses, world-class events and the urban, walkable Bridge Street District. For more information, visit DublinOhioUSA.gov or call 614.410.4400.

