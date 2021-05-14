Goodyear Inspires Students With Its 22nd Annual STEM Career Day

AKRON, Ohio, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) and the International Soap Box Derby are hosting a Mini-Car Championship Race Friday as part of Goodyear's annual STEM Career Day, an outreach event encouraging high school and middle school students to pursue opportunities in various science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines. The event is being livestreamed from Goodyear's Innovation Center at the company's headquarters in Akron, OH.

In collaboration with the Soap Box Derby, Goodyear sent Mini Soap Box Derby Car kits to more than 1,300 students across Northeast Ohio, allowing students to explore different STEM applications connected to racing. The middle school race challenge prompted students to evaluate how the weight placement in Mini-Cars affects test times on a track with varying slopes and lengths, while high school students could choose to participate in an aerodynamics race challenge and/or unleash their creativity in an automotive design activity.

Students submitted their weight configurations, designs and Mini Cars for evaluation and submissions for the race challenges were screened by the Soap Box Derby in qualifying trials. The top cars will participate in today's Goodyear STEM Career Day Mini-Car Championship Race. Nearly 30 Goodyear Akron associates have volunteered to support today's event.

"For over 20 years, Goodyear's STEM Career Days have inspired students to immerse themselves in STEM," said Brandy Moorhead, Goodyear senior director, global off-highway product development. "Goodyear takes great pride in our ability to motivate these talented students and we are committed to continue supporting and promoting STEM education in our communities."

"We are excited with this Goodyear partnership and delivering their STEM career day virtually," said Mark Gerberich, president and CEO of the International Soap Box Derby. "This program promotes our mission and impacts students, which opens their minds, with critical thinking, creativity, communication and collaboration."

In addition to the Soap Box Derby races and design challenge, Goodyear is funding scholarships for students that will attend any accredited college or university program to pursue a bachelor's degree in a designated STEM discipline. The scholarship recipients will be announced during today's high school livestream.

For more information about Goodyear's STEM Career Day, visit www.goodyear.com/careerday/.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About International Soap Box Derby

The International Soap Box Derby® is a non-profit youth education and leadership development organization whose mission is to build knowledge and character, and to create meaningful experiences through fair and honest racing competitions, STEM curriculums, and other community-focused activities. The Derby's Core Values and Drivers include: Youth Education and Leadership Development; Family Engagement and Enrichment; Honesty, Integrity and Perseverance; Innovation and Entrepreneurship; Teamwork and Collaboration; Mentoring; Volunteerism; and Commitment to Community. The Derby's two youth initiatives are the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby racing program and the STEM-based Education Program, which provides educational opportunities for K-12 youth worldwide through Soap Box Derby racing. The Derby dates back to 1934, when the first All-American race was held in Dayton, Ohio. Visit www.soapboxderby.org for more information.

