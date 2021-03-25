Goodyear Introduces The All-New EV-4M Port Handler Tire

AKRON, Ohio, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) has launched the new EV-4M Port Handler with a focus on improved tread wear to help increase efficiency, a decisive factor in modern port and industrial handling. At the same time, the tires aim to promote driver comfort.

The EV-4M Port Handler joins Goodyear's wide range of port handling tires, offering tailor-made solutions for container handlers, reach stackers, straddle carriers, shuttle sprinter carriers and other similar equipment.

Goodyear EV-4M Port Handler

Longevity and Durability

The EV-4M features an updated radial construction promoting a softer ride, improved tread wear and enhanced durability. With the combination of Goodyear's proven tread compounds and a tread depth that meets the industry rating IND-4, the EV-4M balances long operating hours and helps reduce heat generation to further boost wear resistance. Its higher TKPH/TMPH (ton-kilometer-per-hour/ton-miles-per-hour) rating* will help support higher average operating speed and long-distance travel.

Traction Matters

The EV-4M promotes enhanced tire traction and braking power* to help optimize the stability and controllability of port equipment in all weather conditions. To help achieve this goal, the EV-4M features large circumferential grooves with lateral blading, enhancing performance in wet operating conditions.

Stability

The 3* EV-4M Port Handler features a robust casing construction, an oversized high strength bead bundle, an enhanced wedge, and sidewall inserts that provide improved stability when the port handler is under high load conditions.

Tracy Maclear, OTR Marketing & Business Development Manager for Goodyear EMEA said, "The all-new EV-4M Port Handler provides operators with stability, comfort, durability and longevity for a wide range of machines. It is a great update to Goodyear's Total Mobility package of trusted products, reliable services, and tire management solutions. The Total Mobility package helps operators minimize their tires' cost per hour and enhance the productivity and efficiency of the operation."

The Goodyear EV-4M Port Handler is now available in the 450/95R25 size and two load/speed ratings: 204A5 for straddle carrier use and 200A5 for industrial use.

* Compared to the Goodyear EV-4R

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Related Links

http://www.goodyear.com

