Goodyear Launches "Burnout Sweepstakes" on Social Media

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT), the "Official Tire of NASCAR®," today announced the "Burnout Sweepstakes," giving NASCAR fans a chance to win the ultimate race weekend experience. The launch coincides with the company's first-ever sponsorship of the NASCAR Burnout Blvd Driven by Goodyear event taking place in Las Vegas later today.

Between now and Sept. 29, fans who share their predictions for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™ champion on social media using hashtag #Burnout[Car#] with the driver's stock car number and hashtag #Sweepstakes will be automatically entered to win. Prizes include a trip to the 2020 Daytona 500 and a ride in the iconic Goodyear Blimp.*

"The Burnout Sweepstakes is a chance for NASCAR fans to join the excitement of the NASCAR Playoffs and take a shot at predicting the 2019 NASCAR champion," said Todd Macsuga, general manager of Brand Marketing for Goodyear. "We're excited to offer them this opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime race experience."

Goodyear expanded its long-standing relationship with NASCAR by taking over as the title sponsor of NASCAR Burnout Blvd Driven by Goodyear earlier this year. Fans can tune in to see the festivities on NBCSN starting at 7 p.m. ET on Sept. 12, where the Goodyear Blimp will provide aerial views of the burnouts. The blimp will also be present at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, South Point 400 on Sept. 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs winner will be crowned.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN: The Burnout Sweepstakes is open to U.S. citizens and U.S. resident aliens who are physically located in and legal residents of one of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years of age (19 in Alabama and Nebraska, 21 in Mississippi) at time of entry. Sweepstakes commences at 3:00 PM ET on September 11, 2019 and ends at 11:59 PM ET on September 29, 2019. Subject to Official Rules at https://woobox.com/dxmfah. For method of entry and prize descriptions see Official Rules. Msg & Data rates may apply. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Sponsor: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, 200 Innovation Way, Akron, Ohio 44316. NASCAR, Inc., is not a sponsor of this Sweepstakes. VOID OUTSIDE OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

