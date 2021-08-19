Goodyear Names Ewald Vice President, Strategy and Business Development

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced that Thad Ewald has been hired as vice president, Strategy and Business Development, reporting to Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Darren Wells, effective Aug. 23.

"Thad brings significant expertise in strategy development that will help the leadership team at Goodyear drive our long-term strategy and pursue growth opportunities for both our traditional and emerging businesses," said Wells.

Thad Ewald, Vice President, Strategy and Business Development

Prior to joining Goodyear, Thad was vice president, Corporate Strategy and Development for Cummins, Inc., a Fortune 500 manufacturer of power products. In that role, Thad was responsible for the development of the company's global strategy as well as the company's growth office that invested in new technologies including products, services and digital business initiatives.

During his tenure, Thad also led the development of Cummins' start-up in the electrified and hydrogen power segment and was responsible for joint ventures, acquisitions and divestiture transactions.

