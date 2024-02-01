AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced that Greg Shank has been named senior director of Investor Relations. He reports to Christina Zamarro, executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer.

"Greg brings deep knowledge of our business from his leadership experience at Goodyear," said Zamarro. "His Goodyear finance experience includes a prior role in investor relations which, along with his strong communication skills, will make him a valuable resource for the investment community."

Goodyear names Greg Shank senior director of Investor Relations

"I also want to thank Christian Gadzinski for his contributions to investor relations over the past two years and congratulate him as he takes on a new role supporting Goodyear's Commercial Tire business in North America," added Zamarro.

Prior to this appointment, Shank was director of Financial Planning & Analysis for the Americas business unit. He joined Goodyear in 2008 and has held numerous roles in finance in the Americas.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

