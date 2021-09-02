Goodyear Names Jones Chief Sustainability Officer

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced that Ellis Jones has been named vice president and chief sustainability officer, reporting to Chris Helsel, senior vice president, global operations and chief technology officer, effective Sept. 2.

Ellis Jones, Goodyear Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer

"Sustainability has an increasingly important role in Goodyear's future, from the perspectives of our associates, our investors and our customers," said Helsel. "Ellis is the right leader to drive sustainability in our products, organization and across our manufacturing footprint to meet growing expectations."

Jones has been with Goodyear for more than 30 years, most previously serving as vice president, Global EHS&S and Business Continuity. He also led race tire manufacturing at Goodyear's Akron headquarters and held various roles in finance, manufacturing, supply chain and marketing.

Jones received his bachelor's degree in Accounting from Hampton University and his master's degree in Business Operational Excellence from The Ohio State University.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Related Links

http://www.goodyear.com

