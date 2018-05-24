Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance

AKRON, Ohio, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) was recognized by Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. (SIA) with the Excellent Performance Award as an exceptional parts and delivery supplier. The award, presented on May 3, also distinguished Goodyear for its commitment to achieving excellence in collaboration with SIA.

"Goodyear and Subaru share a mutual commitment to delivering the highest level of performance and excellence to our customers," said Steve McClellan, president, Goodyear Americas. "We work closely and collaboratively with automobile manufacturers like Subaru, and are honored by this recognition and our placement on some of Subaru's best-selling vehicles."

Goodyear has been an original equipment supplier to SIA since 2005, supplying OE tires for the Subaru Tribeca and currently working with Subaru to deliver three fitments for the Subaru Legacy.

"SIA is pleased to present The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company with the Excellent Performance Award for superior performance related to safety, environmental stewardship, quality, delivery and partnership," said Ken Nelson, manager, Subaru of Indiana Automotive. "This award recognizes strong performance for all given targets."

In addition to this prestigious award, Goodyear has recently been recognized by Honda North America with the Supplier Sustainability Award for demonstrating an exceptional commitment to social and environmental responsibility and by General Motors with the 2017 Supplier of the Year Award in the tire category, for demonstrating product, delivery and customer service excellence.

