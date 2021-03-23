Goodyear Teams Up With Electric Mobility Pioneer UFODRIVE

COLMAR-BERG, Luxembourg, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced a strategic relationship with UFODRIVE, an all-digital, all-electric car rental company, aimed at improving electric vehicle fleet performance.

The companies will together pursue opportunities to integrate their complementary mobility solutions, including Goodyear's intelligent tire monitoring system and proactive solutions suite and UFODRIVE's advanced eMobility software as a service platform.

Goodyear and UFODRIVE will also conduct studies designed to optimize vehicle utilization and servicing to maximize energy usage and tire replacement cost savings and minimize the carbon impact of fleets.

"Working with UFODRIVE is a unique opportunity for us to expand the successful Goodyear Total Mobility fleet solutions from our commercial truck and bus business to the rapidly evolving EV passenger fleet landscape," said Hakan Bayman, president of Goodyear's consumer business in Europe. "We anticipate overall demand for shared mobility services to continue growing in the coming years, with a particular emphasis on contactless solutions."

Launched in 2019, Goodyear Total Mobility is an end-to-end fleet offering that brings together premium tires and a suite of data-driven monitoring and predictive analytics solutions to provide fleet operators with real-time tire performance information, including pressure and temperature.

UFODRIVE has developed and proven its eMobility platform by delivering a radically better car rental experience in eight countries and 17 locations across Europe in less than two years.

"Working with a tier one mobility company like Goodyear allows UFODRIVE to expand on its mission to deliver a seamless transition to electric mobility for shared fleets," said UFODRIVE CEO Aidan McClean. "The electric revolution is accelerating, and we are delighted to collaborate with Goodyear to pioneer unique SaaS features such as fleet utilization maximization, energy savings and optimized electric routing for fleet owners."

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About UFODRIVE

UFODRIVE is an advanced eMobility platform allowing mobility providers go electric, shared and contactless. UFODRIVE has developed and proven the platform by delivering a radically better car rental experience in eight countries. The first all-digital, all-electric car rental service controlled from an app. UFODRIVE receives the highest net promotor score in car rental with an incredible customer experience that's simple, easy and fast. No queues, no paperwork, no refueling, no extra costs with zero-emissions. UFODRIVE goes beyond NetZero emissions with biosphere regeneration credits for every clean kilometer driven. Customers, experience hassle free electric driving with real-time optimized charging and routing, using our advanced AI eMobility platform.

For more information about UFODRIVE, go to www.ufodrive.com

