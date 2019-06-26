Goodyear Teams with Root Insurance to Reward Safe Drivers

AKRON, Ohio, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a collaboration between The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) and Root Insurance Company, Goodyear will offer tire purchase and installation services to Root's policyholders through Goodyear's industry-leading purchase platforms and installation network.

"Goodyear continues to test and innovate ways to make it easier for consumers to buy and install tires," said Mike Dauberman, chief digital officer, Goodyear North America. "Root's cutting-edge business model provides a great opportunity for Goodyear to get in front of a unique, rapidly growing customer base and connect more consumers with our aligned installer network of dealers."

Root is a licensed insurance carrier powered by mobile and founded on the principle that car insurance rates should be based on how you drive, not who you are. Root members tend to be early adopters of new online services and are familiar with mobile purchasing platforms, making them an ideal audience for Goodyear to gain new insights about changing consumer expectations.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Goodyear to provide our customers with another benefit for using Root insurance," said Kumi Walker, Root's chief corporate development & strategy officer. "This program will further elevate the Root experience."

The Root app uses smartphone technology, telematics and data science to measure driving behavior - like braking, speed of turns, phone use while driving and mileage - and assesses over 200 driving variables to calculate a final rate.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company:

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com .

About Root:

Through smartphone technology and data science, Root measures driving behavior and uses it as the primary factor in determining rates.

Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and is currently available to drivers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah. For more information and to get the rate you deserve, visit joinroot.com .

