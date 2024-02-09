GOODYEAR TO PARTICIPATE IN WOLFE RESEARCH GLOBAL AUTO AND AUTO TECH CONFERENCE

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

09 Feb, 2024, 17:00 ET

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) said today it will participate in a fireside chat during Wolfe Research's Global Auto and Auto Tech Conference on Feb. 15, 2024, at 1:40 p.m. EST.

Rod Lache, managing director at Wolfe Research, will host Christina L. Zamarro, executive vice president and chief financial officer, in a fireside chat. A live webcast of the event will be available on the company's investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

