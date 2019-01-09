Goodyear to Present at Deutsche Bank Auto Industry Conference

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today said it will webcast its presentation at the 2019 Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference in Detroit on Jan. 15, 2019.

Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a business overview and discuss the company's strategies. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at 12:35 p.m. EST on the company's investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

Prior to the commencement of the webcast, the company will post the financial and other related information that will be presented on the website.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Related Links

http://www.goodyear.com

