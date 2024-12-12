GOODYEAR TOYS UNVEILS NEW PRETEND PLAY LINE FOR KIDS, BRINGING AUTOMOTIVE FUN TO PLAYTIME

Collection of Goodyear Automotive, Car Mechanics, and Car Care Toys Designed to Inspire the Next Generation of Car Enthusiasts

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear Toys used under license by Red Toolbox, the renowned kids' toy brand, is excited to announce the launch of its all-new Goodyear Pretend Play Line. In partnership with Goodyear, a global leader in tire and automotive technology, this innovative collection offers a range of pretend play items for kids to explore automotive, car mechanics, and car care.

The Goodyear Pretend Play Line aims to spark curiosity and creativity in children by giving them hands-on experiences in the exciting world of cars and automotive repair. The collection features realistic toys such as tire-changing kits, mechanic tool sets, and car care accessories, engaging young minds in pretend play that promotes problem-solving, imaginative exploration, and the development of fine motor skills.

"Our mission at Red Toolbox has always been to create toys that empower kids to explore, learn, and build through play," said Ami Rosenfeld, Chief Executive Officer of Red Toolbox. "The Goodyear brand is synonymous with quality and innovation, and we are thrilled to collaborate with them to bring the world of automotive mechanics to life for kids. The Goodyear Pretend Play Line offers a unique opportunity for children to engage with tools and vehicles in an imaginative way."

The Goodyear brand has been a trusted name in the automotive industry for over 125 years, and with this new line is bringing the spirit of innovation and craftsmanship to young kids everywhere. This partnership, which was facilitated by Goodyear's licensing agency IMG, is helping children gain a deeper understanding of the automotive world, all while having fun in the process.

The Goodyear Pretend Play Line will be available for purchase at major retail outlets, including Walmart, Costco, Amazon, and select specialty stores. The collection features a variety of products for different age groups, with options for both individual play and interactive sets that encourage group play and teamwork.

"We know that when children engage in pretend play, they learn invaluable skills while having fun," added Rosenfeld. "The Goodyear Pretend Play Line isn't just about toys—it's about inspiring the next generation of car enthusiasts, engineers, and mechanics. We're incredibly proud of this new line and can't wait for kids to start exploring the world of cars through play."

For more information on the Goodyear Pretend Play Line and to shop the collection, visit www.red-toolbox.com.

About Red Toolbox

Red Toolbox's family of brands has been inspiring kids' imaginations and encouraging hands-on play for generations. Founded in 2007 by Ami Rosenfeld, Red Toolbox began with a vision to create real working tools for children. After completing a DIY project with his young son, Ami realized the need for tools ergonomically designed for smaller hands. This idea led to the creation of the Stanley Jr. brand in collaboration with Stanley Black & Decker.

Over the years, Red Toolbox has continued to grow, adding innovative products like pretend playsets, kids' gardening tools, and take-apart vehicles. Its diverse portfolio features collaborations with iconic brands including Stanley, Black & Decker, Char-Broil, Oklahoma Joe's, Craftsman, Tasty, and Miracle-Gro.

For more information about Red Toolbox and its wide range of products, visit www.red-toolbox.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 54 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

