Goodyear Unleashes Three New All-Terrain Tires Built for Power, Performance and Possibility

With this expansion of new products in Goodyear's all-terrain portfolio, Goodyear is strengthening its position in key growth segments—meeting the evolving needs of drivers who demand reliability, adaptability and performance from their tires, no matter the journey.

"Goodyear continues to lead the way in tire innovation by listening to our customers and anticipating their needs," said Jonathan Thomas, director, Category and Strategy for Goodyear. "This new all-terrain premium lineup reflects our drive to deliver cutting-edge solutions for every kind of journey—from job sites to backcountry trails to the growing fleet of electric vehicles. We're proud to offer these tires across the U.S. and Canada, helping drivers go further with confidence."

The new all-terrain lineup includes:

Goodyear Wrangler Outbound AT™ : Built for adventure-ready SUVs and light trucks such as the GMC Yukon, Ford F-150, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Toyota 4Runner, the Wrangler Outbound AT offers aggressive off-road traction with refined on-road comfort. This tire features the strength of DuPont™ Kevlar® for enhanced durability on- and off-road. Its all-new tread design and compound deliver confident handling on dirt and gravel while delivering strong on-road performance when wet weather strikes. Wrangler Outbound AT is also backed by an up to 65,000 mile (105,000 km) tread life limited warranty*.

: Built for adventure-ready SUVs and light trucks such as the GMC Yukon, Ford F-150, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Toyota 4Runner, the Wrangler Outbound AT offers aggressive off-road traction with refined on-road comfort. This tire features the strength of DuPont™ Kevlar® for enhanced durability on- and off-road. Its all-new tread design and compound deliver confident handling on dirt and gravel while delivering strong on-road performance when wet weather strikes. Wrangler Outbound AT is also backed by an up to 65,000 mile (105,000 km) tread life limited warranty*. Goodyear Wrangler® Workhorse® AT 2 : Designed for light trucks, work vans and SUVs such as the Ford F-Series, Ram ProMaster and Chevrolet Tahoe, the Wrangler Workhorse AT 2 delivers enhanced wet traction and an improved tread life limited warranty of 55,000 mile (90,000 km)* along with the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) designation on all sizes. It's built to perform in tough job-site conditions and across demanding rural routes.

: Designed for light trucks, work vans and SUVs such as the Ford F-Series, Ram ProMaster and Chevrolet Tahoe, the Wrangler Workhorse AT 2 delivers enhanced wet traction and an improved tread life limited warranty of 55,000 mile (90,000 km)* along with the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) designation on all sizes. It's built to perform in tough job-site conditions and across demanding rural routes. Goodyear Wrangler® ElectricDrive™ AT: Specifically designed and engineered for electric SUVs and pickup trucks like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T and Rivian R1S, the Wrangler ElectricDrive AT offers a combination of rugged all-terrain capability and confidence in winter driving with the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) designation. This new tire also features SoundComfort® Technology, helping to reduce levels of interior noise and it's backed with a 50,000 mile (80,000 km) tread life limited warranty*.

All three tires are now available through Goodyear's retail network and authorized dealers in the United States and Canada and are backed by Goodyear's 60-Day Satisfaction Guarantee*. For more information, visit www.goodyear.com or www.goodyear.ca.

* See Goodyear's warranty guide or goodyear.com or goodyear.ca for complete details.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 68,000 people and manufactures its products in 51 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

CONTACT:

EMILY CROPPER

330.796.3823

[email protected]

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

