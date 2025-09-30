Goodyear Launches Global Racing Organization to Enhance Motorsport Strategy Worldwide

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced the formation of its new Global Racing organization, a strategic initiative that unifies all motorsport operations under a single global structure. This milestone marks the beginning of a new chapter in Goodyear's racing legacy, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, performance and excellence on the track and beyond.

Xavier Fraipont will lead the newly formed organization as vice president, Global Racing, effective October 1. Fraipont will guide the team's strategic direction while aligning its efforts with Goodyear's broader product and brand vision. With nearly three decades of experience across Racing and Product Development, Fraipont brings deep industry knowledge and a proven track record in the Goodyear family of brands. His expertise well positions him to evolve and grow our motorsport strategy, unifying our teams supporting NASCAR, NHRA, WEC (LMGT3 class) and BTCC leaders into one cohesive effort.

To foster seamless collaboration between technical innovation and brand strategy, Fraipont will report jointly to Chris Helsel, senior vice president and chief technical officer, and Will Roland, senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

"Goodyear has been synonymous with car racing since the very beginning of our history," said Helsel. "With Xavier's deep expertise and leadership at the helm, we're advancing our commitment to innovation – enhancing performance and elevating our competitive edge worldwide."

Goodyear's motorsport legacy lives on through its role as the exclusive tire supplier for some of the world's most prestigious racing series. At the heart of this legacy is the iconic Eagle tire, a benchmark of performance and reliability that continues to set the standard across diverse racing disciplines.

"Motorsport is a central pillar of our brand strategy," said Roland. "It's where our technology, performance and brand identity converge. The best and fastest tires in the world have Goodyear written all over them, and racing provides the ultimate proving ground - demonstrating the speed, precision and reliability that define our products."

Backed by more than a century of racing heritage, Goodyear Racing is charting a unified, future-focused motorsport strategy designed to fuel innovation, amplify brand impact and drive strategic growth across the company.

