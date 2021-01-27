Goodyear Ventures Invests in Autonomous Delivery Services Provider Starship Technologies

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear Ventures, Goodyear's venture capital arm, has added Starship Technologies to its investment portfolio. Goodyear Ventures joins multiple investors helping to raise $17 million for the autonomous delivery company.

Founded in 2014, Starship Technologies builds and operates a network of self-driving robots that carry and deliver packages, groceries and food directly to customers. The company's electrically powered, autonomous robots are completing thousands of deliveries daily and have traveled millions of miles in several cities across the world as they offer people a convenient, contactless delivery service.

"Goodyear Ventures is excited to join Starship's journey as it revolutionizes the autonomous delivery space," said Abhijit Ganguly, senior manager, Goodyear Ventures. "Goodyear's trusted services footprint combined with its custom solutions for autonomous vehicle companies comprise a solid platform to support Starship in the market."

The investment approach of Goodyear Ventures focuses on several themes shaping mobility, including electric and autonomous technologies. The venture capital fund amplifies Goodyear's legacy of innovation by partnering and investing in seed-to-growth-stage startups that have a shared vision of sustainable, safe and new mobility experiences that make life's connections easier every day.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About Starship Technologies

Starship Technologies is revolutionizing deliveries with autonomous robots that are designed to deliver food, groceries and packages locally in minutes. The delivery robots have traveled millions of miles and completed over 1 million autonomous deliveries around the world. They drive autonomously but are monitored by humans who can take control at any time. Starship was founded by Skype co-founders, Ahti Heinla and Janus Friis.

