Goodyear's New Wrangler Workhorse Powerline Delivers Hardworking Dependability On And Off Road

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has introduced the new Wrangler Workhorse Powerline. This line includes three new tires and is designed for those who rely on hardworking dependability from their tires to get the job done.

The new Wrangler Workhorse Powerline portfolio focuses on longevity, utility and enhanced traction and includes:

Wrangler Workhorse HT . This tire features a long-wearing tread compound and is backed with a 60,000-mile treadwear limited warranty, providing long, dependable tread life and traction.

Wrangler Workhorse AT . An all-terrain tire with a 50,000-mile treadwear limited warranty, this product delivers strong traction on and off road, enabling drivers to access remote job sites.

Wrangler Workhorse RT. Offering durable off-road performance with excellent traction, the Wrangler Workhorse RT is chip-chunk resistant and pinned for optional studs. Backed with a 40,000-mile treadwear limited warranty, the versatility of this tire allows drivers to travel on highways, in cities or off road with increased confidence.

"We recognized a need in the market for a product line that helps to give consumers the freedom to go where their day or job takes them regardless of weather conditions or terrain," said Ron Henegar, senior product marketing manager. "The Wrangler Workhorse Powerline does just that and is a great solution for both consumers and fleets. It's dependable and versatile, on and off road."

The Wrangler Workhorse AT and RT feature the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake designation and offer enhanced traction in the harshest winter weather conditions.

"It was important for us to pursue the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake designation," said Henegar. "Prior to the Wrangler Workhorse Powerline, there was gap in the mid-tier all-terrain segment. This offering really gives consumers an outstanding tire choice that will work hard for them in inclement weather."

The new Wrangler Workhorse Powerline is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2021. The portfolio will initially include 70 sizes, covering 15- to 22-inch rim diameters for highway, all-terrain and rough terrain applications. An additional 22 sizes will be available in 2022.

