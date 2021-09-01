Google Accelerates ThisWay Global's Impact On Job Market

Google selects ThisWay Global to accelerate unbiased sourcing and matching, increasing diversity at scale. Tweet this

Increasingly, the world's best employers are implementing DE&I policy and technology to improve diversity, compliance, and demonstrate fairness to shareholders and stakeholders. To meet this increasing demand, ThisWay provides a skills-based candidate evaluation platform that enables companies to instantly identify qualified talent while simultaneously meeting DE&I goals. Following years of R&D at The University of Cambridge - ideaSpace, the company's highly experienced team from Walt Disney, Indeed, ADP, Salesforce and RecruitMilitary have built a software platform with more than 15 trillion matching events supporting its success. The company's proprietary Diversity Partner Network, consisting of over 3,500 professional organizations, automatically surfaces diverse talent not found on any other recruiting platform.

ThisWay's OEM technology accelerates the world's best HR technology (HRIS, ATS and CRM) platforms, including Salesforce's 150,000 customers, right inside the customer's current workflow through plug and play API-based technology.

For more information about ThisWay Global and how you can meet your DE&I and hiring needs, please connect with ThisWay at [email protected]

About ThisWay Global

Now operating across the world, ThisWay is the industry leader in providing companies and governments with a suite of integrated solutions that delivers unbiased sourcing and matching, instantly. Headquartered in Austin, Texas with offices in Silicon Valley and Boston, Massachusetts.

