Google and RapidSOS Enable Emergency Live Video on Android for 911

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidSOS , the public safety AI company, today introduced the native integration of Google's live video capability for Android devices directly into RapidSOS' network of 22,000+ state and local public safety agencies. The feature allows Android users to securely share live video at the request of 911 during an emergency, transforming situational awareness for public safety.

RapidSOS' integration of Android's Emergency Live Video to 911 transforms a legacy voice-only call into a rich, real-time data stream:

Simple and Secure User Experience for Critical Moments : Now, during an emergency call or text on Android, if the responder determines that seeing the scene would be helpful and it's safe to do so, they can send a request to your device. You'll see a prompt on your screen, and you can choose to start securely sharing your camera's live video with one tap. The feature is encrypted by default, and you are always in control of whether your video is shared, and can stop sharing instantly at any time.

"This partnership with Google is a force multiplier for public safety. It's about leveraging the Android platform's significant scale to contribute to a safety network that already informs 22,000 agencies - providing critical situational awareness and live video to first responders during an emergency," said Michael Martin, Founder and CEO of RapidSOS.

"Providing peace of mind is at the core of Android's safety mission. From Emergency Location Service (ELS) and Crash Detection to Satellite SOS, we are constantly working to make emergency response faster and more accurate. Our partnership with RapidSOS brings this vision to life with Emergency Live Video, empowering Android users to securely share real-time footage that gives dispatchers the vital eyes-on-scene they need to save lives," said Boone Spooner, Group Product Director, Android Peace of Mind.

This is the first innovation released following RapidSOS' $100 million investment last month. With HARMONY AI, the first purpose-built AI by public safety, RapidSOS is helping to transform emergency response by automatically detecting emergencies, unifying real-time data and video streams, and coordinating a faster, more effective response. This intelligence is derived from the world's largest safety network, which includes data from 600+ million devices, 200+ global enterprises, and 22,000+ public safety agencies.

RapidSOS is the leading public safety AI company that unlocks mission-critical intelligence for emergency response. It harnesses artificial and human intelligence to fuse life-saving data from the world's largest safety network, which includes over 600 million connected devices and 200+ global technology companies. This intelligence is delivered to 22,000+ federal, state, local, and defense agencies, serving one million first responders. RapidSOS has supported over one billion emergencies in a dozen countries, powering RapidSOS HARMONY, the first purpose-built AI by public safety, designed to save critical time by automatically detecting emergencies, unifying real-time data and video streams, and coordinating a faster, more effective response. Learn more at www.RapidSOS.com .

