RapidSOS Secures $100 Million as it Crosses One Billion Emergencies Supported

Delivers mission-critical AI to 22,000+ federal, state, local agencies; 200+ tech companies, including 50% of US Fortune 10

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidSOS, the public safety AI company, has raised a $100 million financing round led by the Apax Digital Funds. This investment brings the unicorn's total capital raised to over $450 million, making it the highest-funded emergency response AI company.

The funding comes as RapidSOS recently crossed one billion emergencies supported. RapidSOS HARMONY, the first purpose-built AI for public safety, is designed to save critical time by automatically detecting emergencies, unifying real-time data and video streams, and coordinating a faster, more effective response. HARMONY is powered by the world's largest safety network:

We've had the extraordinary privilege of learning from the heroic work of first responders across 1B+ emergencies. Post this

600 million devices, apps, sensors, and integrated cameras

200+ global enterprises, including half of the US Fortune 10

22,000+ federal, state, and local public safety and defense agencies

1 million first responder users globally

"We've had the extraordinary privilege of learning from the heroic work of first responders across over one billion emergencies," said Michael Martin, Founder and CEO of RapidSOS. "This funding further accelerates our work to support first responders. We're accelerating R&D efforts into our AI with the aim to prevent one million emergencies by 2030."

One of these prevented emergencies came out of rural Michigan where the 911 telecommunicator was able to dispatch first responders just 13 seconds after the RapidSOS-enabled crash detection was initiated. The heroism and quick thinking of the emergency response team, supported by RapidSOS technology, ensured that the survivor was pulled out of a crashed vehicle seconds before it was engulfed.

"RapidSOS's data infrastructure underpins much of modern safety, security, and disaster response," said Patrick Kane, Partner at Apax Digital. "As we diligenced the platform, it became clear that this foundational data layer, operationalized through the company's AI, plays a critical role in powering emergency management in agencies across a dozen countries, covering nearly 700 million people. We are excited to support the team as they continue delivering and advancing essential capabilities for public safety stakeholders worldwide."

With this investment, RapidSOS will continue to invest in scaling its safety network, deepening interoperability across 911 and field-response workflows, and advancing its suite of AI tools that transform how emergencies are triaged, analyzed, and resolved. The company also plans to continue to expand internationally, partnering with governments and global technology providers to modernize emergency infrastructure in collaboration with the public safety community.

About RapidSOS

RapidSOS is the leading public safety AI company that unlocks mission-critical intelligence for emergency response. It harnesses artificial and human intelligence to fuse life-saving data from the world's largest safety network, which includes over 600 million connected devices and 200+ global technology companies. This intelligence is delivered to 22,000+ federal, state, local, and defense agencies, serving one million first responders. RapidSOS has supported over one billion emergencies in a dozen countries, powering RapidSOS HARMONY, the first purpose-built AI for public safety, designed to save critical time by automatically detecting emergencies, unifying real-time data and video streams, and coordinating a faster, more effective response. Learn more at www.RapidSOS.com.

About The Apax Digital Fund

The Apax Digital Funds specialise in growth equity in high-growth enterprise software, consumer internet, and technology-enabled services companies worldwide. The Apax Digital team leverages Apax's deep tech investing expertise, global platform, and specialised operating experts, to enable technology companies and their management teams to accelerate the achievement of their full potential. For further information, please visit http://digital.apax.com.

For over 50 years, Apax has worked to inspire growth and ideas that transform businesses. The firm has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of nearly $80 billion. These funds provide long-term equity financing to build and strengthen world-class companies. For more information see: www.apax.com.

SOURCE RapidSOS