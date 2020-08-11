Google Assignments Now Available Directly Within Canvas LMS

Following a successful beta program last fall, Canvas is now the first LMS officially supported by Google through this LTI integration. Educators can save time with streamlined assignment workflows, ensure the authenticity of student work with originality reports, and provide methods for constructive feedback through comment banks.

"We've heard loud and clear from customers that interoperability and commitment to open standards is crucial. Google and Instructure have simplified the connection between two of the most widely used technologies in the classroom so that educators can focus on what matters most: students and their understanding of the curriculum," said Trenton Goble, VP of K12 Canvas Strategy at Instructure. "Educators can now capture the benefits that Canvas and Google Assignments offer, in one integrated way."

Students will experience a smoother file submission process as they submit Google Drive files directly to Canvas Assignments, which educators can then grade in SpeedGrader. Drive files can also be embedded into the Canvas rich text editor or added to Canvas Modules. And educators can check for missed citations and possible plagiarism with the originality reports feature.

"With Assignments, Canvas educators will be able to simplify how they distribute Google Drive templates or worksheets, grade submissions and check for authenticity, " said Brian Hendricks, Assignments Product Lead at Google. "This is a better-together story that helps improve the experience for both the educator and the school."

Instructure and Google will host a livestream today at 12:30 pm EDT to discuss the integration of Canvas and Google Assignments in more detail To join, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHjX4OxMRHY .

About Instructure:

Instructure helps people grow from the first day of school to the last day of work. More than 30 million people use the Canvas Learning Management Platform for schools and the Bridge Employee Development Platform for businesses. Learn more at www.instructure.com .

CONTACT:

Cory Edwards

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Instructure

(801) 869-5258

[email protected]

SOURCE Canvas