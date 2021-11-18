Google Certified Publishing Partner Program Awards Mediavine "The Innovation Award" for All-Encompassing Core Web Vitals Solution at 2021 GCPP Summit

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine received "The Innovation Award", an honor given to the Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) who launched new technology to better support publishers and improve the wider ecosystem, at the 2021 GCPP Summit. Mediavine was awarded for its multipronged solution to Google's Core Web Vitals requirements.

Mediavine's most notable new technology is Trellis, a WordPress theme framework designed to meet Google's Page Experience standards while running a full suite of display and video ads. Trellis is the fastest in the field, with 80% of Mediavine publishers using it passing all three Core Web Vitals (LCP, FID, CLS) on mobile. Trellis empowers publishers across the internet to reap the benefits of ad revenue while providing top-notch user experiences, regardless of their monetization partner(s).

Driven to meet and surpass Google standards for CLS and pagespeed, Mediavine also built ad optimizations for Core Web Vitals and Optimize Sticky Sidebar CLS settings directly into the dashboards of its 8,400+ publishers. This optimization feature mitigates CLS issues commonly associated with lazy loading ads without sacrificing pagespeed or WordPress site layout.

"When Google unveiled its Page Experience algorithm shift and publicly defined its pagespeed metrics for the first time, we seized the opportunity to build technology for all publishers that adheres to the new standards," said Mediavine Co-Founder and CEO Eric Hochberger. "It is an honor for Google to recognize Mediavine's comprehensive Core Web Vitals solution, which forms the crux of the dynamic programmatic puzzle."

Looking to the future of the programmatic industry, Mediavine custom built its own OpenRTB server that migrates traditional client-side header bidding to server-to-server (S2S) header bidding. S2S enables auctions to occur outside of the browser, as opposed to client-side bidding; this means fewer timeouts, less latency, higher ad viewability and maximized monetization.

Mediavine has been a GCPP since 2017 and has been recognized at Google's GCPP Summit with awards for industry innovations and initiatives for three consecutive years. In 2019, Mediavine received the GCPP "Customer Satisfaction Award" and in 2020, the "DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) Driver" in 2020. Mediavine was also recognized for having the "Highest Health Score" in each of the last two years.

