Google Cloud Helps Power More Personalized Experience for Procter & Gamble Consumers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has selected its data analytics and AI technology to enable more personalized experiences for consumers. Through this new collaboration, P&G will now be able to leverage consumer and media data to innovate product experiences and enrich the shopping journey for existing and new consumers.

In its more than 180 years, P&G has been at the forefront of innovation. P&G is now modernizing and integrating consumer, brand, and media data using cutting-edge cloud technology to deliver the next generation of consumer goods. Examples of how P&G is leveraging data to create superior consumer experiences include:

Lumi by Pampers™ , the award-winning, sleep routine system created by Pampers in partnership with Verily and Logitech that helps parents track day-to-day developments, and monitor their baby, 24/7, so they can see emerging patterns and establish a suitable routine. It revolutionizes baby monitoring and helps parents to go beyond just sight to true insight.

, the award-winning, sleep routine system created by Pampers in partnership with Verily and Logitech that helps parents track day-to-day developments, and monitor their baby, 24/7, so they can see emerging patterns and establish a suitable routine. It revolutionizes baby monitoring and helps parents to go beyond just sight to true insight. P&G's recently launched Oral-B iO Series, which combines powerful, but gentle micro-vibrations with Oral-B's unique dentist-inspired round brush head design for a professional clean feeling every day.

P&G is migrating the company's first- and third-party consumer data from an on-premise solution to Google's cloud platform, and integrating them into an enterprise data and analytics data lake architecture, which will then use Google Cloud's BigQuery for real-time insights. By combining previously siloed data and using advanced analytics, Google Cloud will help create a 360-degree view of P&G's business across all of its channels, ultimately helping the CPG leader create seamless experiences for consumers.

Key components to the expanded partnership include:

Optimizing data in a trusted environment : As P&G continues to expand its technology capabilities, a data-centric partnership was critical to enable P&G to be more automated, agile, and faster—while also ensuring the data privacy of its customers.

: As P&G continues to expand its technology capabilities, a data-centric partnership was critical to enable P&G to be more automated, agile, and faster—while also ensuring the data privacy of its customers. Enriching the consumer experience : With Google Cloud technology, including BigQuery and TensorFlow, P&G will be able to create a richer product experience to consumers by incorporating consumer insights into future product development.

: With Google Cloud technology, including BigQuery and TensorFlow, P&G will be able to create a richer product experience to consumers by incorporating consumer insights into future product development. Collaborating on a stronger technology offering: Google Cloud is partnering with P&G on a multi-cloud approach to support its needs across its technology stack.

"Connected devices offer new opportunities to provide actionable insights directly to consumers around their everyday habits," said Rob Enslin, President, Google Cloud. "We're thrilled to work with P&G to help them use the cloud and our deep portfolio of machine learning and analytics solutions to create more personalized experiences."

"We're always looking to ensure a great consumer experience across all our categories, from healthcare to beauty products and much more," says Vittorio Cretella, CIO, Procter & Gamble. "As a leader in analytics and AI, Google Cloud is a strategic partner helping us offer our consumers superior products and services that provide value in a secure and transparent way."

About Google Cloud: Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

About Procter & Gamble: P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

SOURCE Google Cloud