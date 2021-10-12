Google Cloud Launches Partnership Initiative to Help Global Organizations Improve Sustainability and Better Understand Climate Change

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced a new partnership initiative with leading data and application providers that will help global businesses and governments accelerate sustainability programs, inform decisions on future growth, and better understand the impacts of climate change.

Through this new program, leading sustainability-focused companies CARTO, Climate Engine, Geotab, NGIS, and Planet are bringing their core applications—and more than 50 petabytes of satellite imagery, demographics, mobility, and telematics data—to Google Cloud. This will enable customers to not only deploy these new solutions at global scale on the industry's cleanest cloud, but also help them accelerate their sustainability initiatives with partner data using Google's BigQuery, machine learning (ML), and Earth Engine products:

CARTO's Spatial Extension for BigQuery enhances BigQuery with spatial data, analysis, and visualization. With CARTO, customers can leverage data from Google Earth Engine, perform Spatial ML with Vertex AI, and overlay all that in rich 2D or 3D using the open-source data visualization library, deck.gl, and Google Maps Platform's Maps JavaScript API. CARTO's extensive location data catalog is natively available in BigQuery, so customers can access pre-processed spatial data without needing to extract, transform, or load it, or to perform complex spatial transformations for analysis.





In addition, Planet, Climate Engine, and NGIS will integrate growing datasets on topics like water availability, agriculture, weather risks, daily satellite imagery, and more into Google Earth Engine and Google BigQuery, providing customers with a more comprehensive view of our changing planet and enabling them to ensure their businesses are operating in sustainable ways.

"We are committed to helping customers meet and exceed their sustainability goals with the industry's cleanest cloud and through solutions that will help customers across industries make more data- and sustainability-driven decisions," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "These partnerships will help businesses and governments take action and accelerate their sustainability initiatives. We're proud to work with these leaders and to support customers on their sustainability journeys."

This initiative expands upon other environmentally focused products and services launching at Google Cloud Next, including Carbon Footprint Reporting , a new partnership with Salesforce's Sustainability Cloud, updates to the Active Assist Recommender service, and an enterprise-grade preview of Earth Engine for Google Cloud customers. Learn more about these announcements here .

Customers can access partner solutions today via the Google Cloud Marketplace or through a Google Cloud or partner representative. Learn more about Google Earth Engine here .

Supporting quotes:

"Geography is fundamental to the study of sustainability, but the industry's current knowledge of it is very limited. Organizations, both public and private, will need better data and analysis to help them adapt their processes quickly," said Luis Sanz, CEO at CARTO. "CARTO's spatial analytics platform brings together the best of Google's geo partner ecosystem and the power of BigQuery, to provide the data, computing scalability and interoperability required to tackle some of the world's most challenging sustainability problems."

"The planet is changing at unprecedented rates. Building a more sustainable future depends on our ability to understand, predict, and react to these changes," said Jamie Herring, Ph.D., CEO at Climate Engine. "Google Cloud's unparalleled computing capacity for geospatial data available through Earth Engine allows us to leverage the wealth of data we have about the planet and convert it into actionable insights for companies and governments."

"At Geotab, we believe it is our collective responsibility to leave the world a better place than how we found it," said Neil Cawse, CEO at Geotab. "Whether it is providing cutting-edge technology that better enables an electric vehicle future or ensuring companies around the world are able to benefit from technology that helps them run their businesses better, Geotab is passionate about working together to make a difference."

"NGIS is thrilled to work with Google Cloud and its partners to enable business accountability for sustainable practices at all levels of their supply chain. Google Earth Engine provides unique geospatial capability that enables our global approach to accelerate these initiatives, giving leaders visibility and control over their environmental footprint and that of their suppliers in a way that was not previously possible," said Nathan Eaton, Executive Director, NGIS.

"The challenge of our age is the environment and achieving sustainability," said Will Marshall, CEO at Planet. "Planet's universal dataset and Google Cloud's scalable computing power will enable businesses and governments globally to achieve their sustainability goals."

