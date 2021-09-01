Google Cloud Partners with CommonSpirit Health to Increase Collaboration and Connectivity Among Employees and Advance Overall Healing Mission

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced that CommonSpirit Health , one of the nation's largest nonprofit healthcare systems, has rolled out Google Workspace across more than 1,000 care sites and 140 hospitals in 21 states. With Google Workspace, CommonSpirit Health is enhancing communication and collaboration across its organization, helping meet growing demand for distributed care, and delivering on its mission to improve individual and community health.

Working with Google Cloud and implementation partner Maven Wave, CommonSpirit rolled out Google Workspace to approximately 140,000 health system staff in one of the fastest Google Workspace deployments to date. Google Workspace helps CommonSpirit's teams more cohesively connect and share knowledge, no matter their role or location, as they work together to build healthier communities, enhance health care services, and address the root causes that can lead to poor health.

"The pandemic brought to light the urgent need for healthcare providers to easily and securely collaborate with patients and colleagues, no matter where they are," said Aashima Gupta, Director, Global Healthcare Solutions, Google Cloud. "We're proud to partner with CommonSpirit and enable its teams to work together in transformative new ways to deliver critical care and improve community health."

CommonSpirit has been working to integrate its various entities since the alignment of Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives in 2019. Amid the pandemic, CommonSpirit recognized the increased urgency for its employees to be able to easily connect. Google Workspace brings together employees from across the organization so they can provide the best care possible to thousands of patients across the diverse communities they serve.

"We have thousands of employees and teams across the country—from physicians and care teams to office workers—so being able to easily communicate with each other and share best practices is essential to work as one cohesive organization and deliver the care our patients need and deserve," says Suja Chandrasekaran, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Information and Digital Officer at CommonSpirit Health. "After forming our new health system in 2019, one of our first orders of business was to enable our employees to connect with each other—collaboration is in our DNA. This is particularly important for us now with the rise of remote work and the evolving nature of the workplace for many of our employees."

