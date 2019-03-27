Google, Intel, and Salesforce Listed as Visionary Leaders by 360Quadrants for AI in Fintech

PUNE, India, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --360Quadrants powered by MarketsandMarkets™, the world's only comparison platform that combines expert analysis with crowdsourced insights has released a quadrant on AI in Fintech solutions to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The first release of the quadrant has Google, Intel, and Salesforce sharing space as Visionary Leaders. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months, and the position of vendors will reflect how buyers, industry experts, and other vendors rate them on different parameters.

360Quadrants defines AI in Fintech as theory and development of computer systems capable of performing finance related tasks which usually require human intelligence. 360Quadrants covers 40+ companies in the AI in Fintech space and places the top 25 of them in a quadrant depending on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies are categorized into Visionary Leaders, Dynamic Differentiators, Emerging Companies, and Innovators.

360Quadrants recognizes Intel, Amazon, Salesforce, Google, Microsoft, and IBM as Visionary Leaders; IPsoft, ComplyAdvantage, InbentaBot, Nuance Communications, Digital Reasoning as Innovators; Samsung and Microstrategy as Dynamic Differentiators; and ZestFinance, Razorthink, Numenta, Anodot, Brighterion, Kasisto, Next IT, DataRobot, AyasdiI, Voyager Labs, AlphaSense and Wallet. AI as Emerging Players. The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular AI in Fintech solutions comparison between vendors.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the only comparison platform that combines expert analysis with crowdsourced insights. The platform gathers reviews from buyers, vendors, experts, and in-house analysts that influence the criteria used to position the company on the Quadrant.

Buyers get to simplify and de-risk complex purchase decisions. Vendors get an opportunity to position themselves to win ideal new customers. Experts get to be part of a grand community and influence the buying decision of companies.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Application Modernisation Services, Industrial Control Systems Security Software and Artificial Intelligence in Retail.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues.

