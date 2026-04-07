Post-Quantum Cryptography Migration Accelerates After Google's March 31, 2026 Research: QSE, CRWD, PANW, IBM, LAES

Issued on behalf of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

USANewsGroup.com News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 31, Google published new research on safeguarding cryptocurrency and the broader internet against quantum decryption, and on April 3–5 the cybersecurity press worked overtime trying to digest what the company was actually saying: the timeline for breaking elliptic curve cryptography with a quantum computer is shorter — potentially meaningfully shorter — than previous estimates assumed.[1] That single recalibration has compressed what was already a live conversation into an active procurement decision for every CISO, federal agency, and regulated enterprise on the planet. The "harvest now, decrypt later" threat model — adversaries collecting encrypted data today to decrypt when quantum capability arrives — is no longer a theoretical briefing slide. It is a budget line. Companies with commercial post-quantum products shipping now include Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW), International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM), and SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES).

The market context is unforgiving. The global post-quantum cryptography market is projected to grow from roughly $420 million in 2025 to approximately $2.84 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of more than 46%, according to MarketsandMarkets.[2] That growth is not speculative — it is being driven by government mandates. Canada has set deadlines requiring federal departments to submit PQC migration plans by April 2026, prioritize critical systems by 2031, and complete full migration by 2035. NIST has finalized its principal set of quantum-resistant encryption algorithms. The NSA has targeted 2035 for full quantum-resistance across U.S. national security systems. Executive Order 14119 forces federal agencies to migrate to post-quantum standards, and the cascade through defense contractors, financial institutions, and regulated industries is already underway.[3]

The release of research describing accelerated quantum algorithms — including work out of the Advanced Quantum Technologies Institute suggesting that fewer than 5,000 qubits may be required to break RSA and ECC using a newly described hybrid approach — compounds the urgency.[4] On April 5, Security Boulevard published a follow-on piece explicitly titled Post-Quantum Cryptography: Moving From Awareness to Execution, underscoring how quickly the industry's posture has shifted in the last ten days.[5]

Key Takeaways

Google's March 31, 2026 research on post-quantum cryptography has compressed the quantum-decryption timeline for elliptic curve encryption, shifting CISO conversations from planning to execution.

on post-quantum cryptography has compressed the quantum-decryption timeline for elliptic curve encryption, shifting CISO conversations from planning to execution. The post-quantum cryptography (PQC) market is projected to grow from approximately $420 million in 2025 to $2.84 billion by 2030 at a 46.2% CAGR.

is projected to grow from approximately $420 million in 2025 to $2.84 billion by 2030 at a 46.2% CAGR. Government mandates are forcing the migration: Canada's federal departments must submit PQC migration plans by April 2026; the NSA targets 2035 for full quantum-resistance of national security systems.

Canada's federal departments must submit PQC migration plans by April 2026; the NSA targets 2035 for full quantum-resistance of national security systems. Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE /OTCQB: QSEGF) is a pure-play PQC company with commercial products (Vault, QSE-Chat) and an active Indonesian reseller and distribution channel through NUSA Networks and Porta Nusa.

is a pure-play PQC company with commercial products (Vault, QSE-Chat) and an active Indonesian reseller and distribution channel through NUSA Networks and Porta Nusa. Comparable cybersecurity and PQC names include CrowdStrike (CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), IBM, and hardware-rooted SEALSQ (LAES).

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) — A Pure-Play Post-Quantum Security Platform With a Live International Channel

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., headquartered in Vancouver and led by CEO Ted Carefoot, is focused exclusively on post-quantum data security — a narrower, more commercial mandate than the broader quantum-computing hardware names that have dominated retail attention. The Company's platform delivers quantum-secure encryption, immutable decentralized storage, secure data-in-transit solutions, and quantum-resilience services designed to help governments, enterprises, and regulated industries transition safely into the post-quantum era.

What separates QSE from the "quantum hype" cohort is that it is not trying to build a quantum computer. It is building — and shipping — the defensive layer that every organization that communicates sensitive data will eventually be legally required to deploy. The Company's product suite centers on its quantum-secure Vault, the QSE-Chat mobile application, and broader post-quantum infrastructure services that sit inside existing network stacks.

The most recent commercial milestone for QSE was the announcement of a strategic reseller and integration partnership with NUSA Networks and its sister distribution company Porta Nusa in Indonesia. NUSA Networks is a system integrator specializing in cybersecurity, data center solutions, and enterprise systems integration; Porta Nusa operates as a distribution arm representing global enterprise technology brands. Under the partnership, NUSA is expected to offer QSE's quantum-secure Vault, QSE-Chat, and the broader QSE product suite directly to Indonesian enterprises, government ministries, and regulated financial institutions, while Porta Nusa onboards and supports QSE solutions across its channel partner network. That is a textbook Asian enterprise go-to-market structure — not a pilot, not a memorandum, but the kind of reseller and distribution layer that translates product-market fit into recurring channel revenue.

For investors, the structural argument is simple. The post-quantum market is being regulated into existence. Every major Western jurisdiction has published migration deadlines. Google's April 3 disclosures have now put crypto markets, blockchain infrastructure, and the broader internet on notice that the harvest-now threat is closer than assumed. Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a small-cap, pure-play vehicle for exposure to a commercial category that — by regulation alone — has to scale from a few hundred million to several billion in addressable spend before the decade is out.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. at: https://usanewsgroup.com

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) — The Cybersecurity Benchmark That Is Redefining the Security Software Category

CrowdStrike has been one of the few large-cap cybersecurity names to keep compounding through the 2026 software correction, with shares up roughly 48% year-to-date and a $5.25 billion ending ARR — the fastest and only pure-play cybersecurity software company to achieve that milestone — driven by a record $1.01 billion of net new ARR in fiscal 2026.[6] On April 4, CRWD appeared in MarketBeat's short list of the highest dollar-volume cybersecurity names to watch, alongside Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, and SentinelOne — reflecting continued institutional positioning into the post-quantum migration cycle.[7] CrowdStrike's Falcon platform is being positioned as the endpoint layer through which enterprise crypto-agility and PQC policy enforcement will eventually be delivered, giving it structural exposure to the same regulatory tailwind driving pure-play post-quantum vendors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) — Integrating PQC Into the Largest Security Platform in the Industry

Palo Alto Networks has already begun integrating post-quantum cryptography capabilities into its security platforms, making it one of the most significant large-cap distribution vehicles for PQC enforcement. The Company's $25 billion CyberArk acquisition and the more recent $3.35 billion Chronosphere deal have extended its platformization strategy into identity and observability, and NGS ARR ended the most recent quarter at $6.30 billion, up 33% year over year. On March 30, PANW shares popped on continued investor recognition that the Company's next-gen security franchise is taking wallet share from legacy vendors. For organizations approaching the April 2026 PQC migration-plan deadline in Canada and the broader 2035 U.S. deadlines, Palo Alto is one of the few integrated platforms capable of delivering PQC-ready enforcement across network, cloud, and identity in a single stack.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) — The Quantum-Safe Incumbent With an Error-Corrected Roadmap

IBM has been the most technically credible large-cap voice in the post-quantum conversation for years, and that position has only strengthened as NIST's finalized PQC standards have moved into commercial deployment. IBM's work on error mitigation at utility scale, its ongoing integration of quantum-safe algorithms into its cloud and cryptography products, and its longstanding position in federal and enterprise cryptography make it the default "safe" way to add PQC exposure to a portfolio without underwriting the volatility of the pure-play names. The Company's hybrid classical-quantum strategy maps directly onto the reality that most organizations will deploy PQC on classical hardware for the next decade.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) — Hardware-Rooted Post-Quantum Chip Play

SEALSQ is one of the few publicly listed companies building post-quantum resistance directly into silicon — a layer that becomes increasingly important as PQC policy moves from software-layer enforcement into embedded secure elements for IoT devices, payment systems, and critical infrastructure. The Company has been one of the more direct beneficiaries of Executive Order 14119's federal migration mandate, and its positioning as a hardware-rooted PQC provider distinguishes it from the broader enterprise software security cohort. For investors who view the PQC thesis as eventually requiring silicon-level enforcement — not just software patches — SEALSQ is the most direct public-market proxy available.

SOURCE: https://usanewsgroup.com

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP - (604) 265-2873

Frequently Asked Questions

What is post-quantum cryptography (PQC)? Post-quantum cryptography refers to cryptographic algorithms designed to remain secure against the computational power of future quantum computers. PQC uses new mathematical schemes — validated and standardized by bodies such as NIST — that run on existing classical hardware but resist the "harvest now, decrypt later" threat in which adversaries collect encrypted data today to decrypt once quantum capability matures.

What did Google announce on March 31, 2026 about PQC? Google published research indicating that future quantum computers may break elliptic curve cryptography — the encryption protecting cryptocurrency and other systems — with fewer qubits and gates than previously realized. The disclosure effectively shortened the industry's assumed timeline for practical quantum decryption and prompted Google to call for accelerated migration to post-quantum cryptographic standards.

What products does Quantum Secure Encryption Corp sell? QSE delivers quantum-secure encryption, immutable decentralized storage, secure data-in-transit solutions, and quantum-resilience services. Its flagship commercial offerings include the quantum-secure Vault and the QSE-Chat mobile application, alongside broader post-quantum infrastructure services that sit inside existing network stacks.

Who is the CEO of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp? Ted Carefoot is the CEO of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., which is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

What is the NUSA Networks partnership? QSE has announced a strategic reseller and integration partnership with NUSA Networks and its sister distribution company Porta Nusa in Indonesia. NUSA is a system integrator specializing in cybersecurity and data center solutions; Porta Nusa is a distribution arm representing global enterprise technology brands. Under the agreement, QSE's product suite will be offered directly to Indonesian enterprises, government ministries, and regulated financial institutions.

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has previously been paid a fee for Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. advertising and digital media from the company directly, which has since expired, and MIQ expects future compensation from the company. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. which were acquired via private placement and purchased in the open market. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES:

Google Security Blog research on post-quantum cryptography for cryptocurrency , March 31, 2026, referenced in Security Boulevard, "Post-Quantum Cryptography: Moving From Awareness to Execution" (April 5, 2026) — https://securityboulevard.com/2026/04/post-quantum-cryptography-moving-from-awareness-to-execution/ MarketsandMarkets, "Top Companies in Post-quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market" — https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/post-quantum-cryptography-market.asp The Quantum Insider, "Quantum-Safe Cryptography: Companies and Players Across the Landscape 2026" — https://thequantuminsider.com/2026/03/25/25-companies-building-the-quantum-cryptography-communications-markets/ Advanced Quantum Technologies Institute, "Cybersecurity Apocalypse in 2026 with a New Algorithm" (March 2, 2026) — https://finance.yahoo.com/news/cybersecurity-apocalypse-2026-algorithm-according-130000288.html Security Boulevard, "Post-Quantum Cryptography: Moving From Awareness to Execution" (April 5, 2026) — https://securityboulevard.com/2026/04/post-quantum-cryptography-moving-from-awareness-to-execution/ Techi, "CrowdStrike Stock (CRWD): Complete Analysis, Falcon Platform & Forecast 2026" — https://www.techi.com/crowdstrike-stock/ Markets Daily, "Cybersecurity Stocks To Consider – April 4th" — https://www.themarketsdaily.com/2026/04/04/cybersecurity-stocks-to-consider-april-4th.html

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838876/5901786/USA_News_Group_Logo.jpg