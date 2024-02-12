Google Pixel Wins for Second Year in a Row at the 2024 Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review

News provided by

Kellogg School of Management

12 Feb, 2024, 01:22 ET

Homes.com and Squarespace Fumble during the Big Game

EVANSTON, Ill., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Pixel is the big winner in strategic advertising rankings for the second year in a row with its 'Javier in Frame' spot in the 20th Kellogg School of Management Super Bowl Advertising Review. Other brands that earned top marks included Mountain Dew's 'Having A Blast' and Dove's 'Hard Knocks.' Not all advertisers had a winning night, including Home.com, Temu and Squarespace, which received low grades during this year's Super Bowl.

"Google Pixel has clearly figured out the formula to success for advertising in the Super Bowl," said Derek Rucker, the Sandy & Morton Goldman professor of entrepreneurial studies in marketing and co-lead of the school's Ad Review. "Once again the company was able to demonstrate a new technology that enhances the user experience, while also connecting with viewers in an unexpected, emotional way."

Overall, the panel saw many brands lead with relatable creative, a remarkably carefree tonality and a focus on comedic relief. However, some brands fumbled a huge opportunity and a multi-million-dollar investment, like Homes.com, which aired three spots over the game and failed to deliver a compelling benefit resulting in a low rating from the Kellogg panel.

Among the favorite ads was Dove, returning to the Super Bowl this year after breaking an 18-year hiatus last year. The brand continued to impress the panel by showing strong linkage to the brand's purpose and impact, bringing awareness to the Dove Self-Esteem Project and body confidence. Another favorite was CeraVe, which featured actor Michael Cera and a unique play on his surname's similarity to the name of the skincare line — showcasing how a celebrity appearance can be impactful without overshadowing the product benefit.

"It was a great year for advertising, and we saw very few brands miss the mark. Spots attracted attention with strong linkage, solid branding and utilized 'celebrity wow'." said Tim Calkins, clinical professor of marketing and co-lead of the Ad Review.

The Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review uses a academic framework known as ADPLAN to evaluate the strategic effectiveness of Super Bowl spots. The acronym helps viewers grade ads based on Attention, Distinction, Positioning, Linkage, Amplification and Net Equity. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the experiential event which has become a longstanding and cherished tradition in the Kellogg marketing community.

CONTACT: Haley Robinson, [email protected] 

SOURCE Kellogg School of Management

Also from this source

Super Bowl Advertisers are Ready for Game Day - Kellogg School of Management Professors Available for Interviews

Super Bowl Advertisers are Ready for Game Day - Kellogg School of Management Professors Available for Interviews

Brands, agencies, and their partners are putting their best work to the test on the world's biggest stage in advertising: Super Bowl LVIII. Spots are ...
Kellogg Creates First Research Institute Applying Complexity Sciences to Unlock New Understandings of Societal, Market and Business Issues

Kellogg Creates First Research Institute Applying Complexity Sciences to Unlock New Understandings of Societal, Market and Business Issues

Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management announced today the creation of the Ryan Institute on Complexity to be led by distinguished...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.