Google Presents Mediavine with Prestigious Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award at the 2020 Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) Summit

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP), on Tuesday proudly received "The DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) Driver" and the "Highest Health Score" awards from Google during the virtual 2020 GCPP Summit. This is the second consecutive year Mediavine has been recognized by Google with GCPP awards for its industry initiatives, holding its place as the winningest GCPP year after year. Google welcomes GCPPs from all over the world to participate in its annual GCPP Summit.

Google's criteria for the new GCPP category, "DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) Driver," required demonstrating continuous efforts in the last year to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion within the company and among its publisher base. Mediavine was selected by Google as a 2020 "DEI Driver" due to a number of initiatives. Following significant calls for social justice reform this past spring, Mediavine vocalized its stance on social justice, both internally and externally, by producing the " Diversity and Inclusion " video and " The Belonging Project " video to bring awareness and compassion to its employees and publishers

"It is quite an honor to see an industry leader like Google recognize the strides we at Mediavine have taken in elevating our diversity and inclusion efforts," said Mediavine VP, People Operations, Diversity & Inclusion TQ Evans. "This award reflects the company-wide unity it took to bring these projects to fruition, and speaks to our commitment in shaping an employee and publisher experience where everyone feels welcome."

Mediavine also developed community-driven Public Service Announcement (PSA) creative ad options for its publishers to opt into when their ad spaces don't sell. Instead of collapsing the ad space, Mediavine now allows publishers to advocate for a variety of different causes by selecting one of several PSA creatives. Since the original "We Stand With You" PSA debuted in June, these PSAs have been adopted by more than 1,500 publishers and have served more than 841 million ad impressions.

For the second consecutive year, Google presented Mediavine with the "Highest Health Score" award. Mediavine outperformed 53 other GCPPs for this recognition. The award is based on year-over-year sustained revenue growth, customer retention rates, ads.txt adoption and high-quality inventory.

Mediavine has been a GCPP since 2017. In 2019, Mediavine won the "2019 Customer Satisfaction Award," in addition to the above.

Mediavine is the largest exclusive ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing more than 7,500 publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top five lifestyle property with 130 million unique monthly visitors and 13 billion monthly ad impressions. Additionally, Mediavine is an award-winning Google Certified Publishing Partner, Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), Ads.txt and GDPR compliant, and is also a member of the Coalition for Better Ads and Prebid.org.

