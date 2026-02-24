Google Renews Platinum Membership with the Linux Foundation, Continuing its Ongoing Support for the Open Source Community

Open source leader April Kyle Nassi joins the Linux Foundation Board of Directors

NAPA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation Member Summit – The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced that Google has recommitted as a Platinum Member of the Foundation. As a feature of its Platinum membership, April Kyle Nassi, Manager of the Google Open Source Programs Office, joins the Linux Foundation Board of Directors as a Google representative.

"Google's continued support as a Platinum Member underscores their dedication to development and innovation in the open source ecosystem," said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director of the Linux Foundation. "We're proud to work with Google, sustaining projects that are critical to global infrastructure and supporting the growth of emerging open source software and standards."

Google has a rich history as a vital part of the open source community, and continues to contribute via its active membership in 39 Foundations under the Linux Foundation, including the Agentic AI Foundation, PyTorch Foundation, and more. As an early supporter of projects like Kubernetes – which it contributed to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) in 2016 – and a member in initiatives such as CHIPS Alliance Fund , Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), and the OpenChain Project , Google continues to play a foundational role in advancing collaborative open software development.

"Open source helps drive global innovation, and Google remains committed to ensuring that open source communities and technologies stay strong and secure," said Kyle Nassi. "Renewing our Platinum membership is about more than just supporting this important Foundation; it's about taking a more active leadership role in the projects that define our industry – from Kubernetes to agentic AI. I'm looking forward to joining the Board of Directors and helping drive the standards and collaboration that will power the next era of digital technology."

Linux Foundation members currently number nearly 2,000. Additional Platinum Members include Ericsson, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Huawei, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, Qualcomm, IBM/Red Hat and Samsung.

To learn more about Linux Foundation membership or to join the organization, please visit https://www.linuxfoundation.org/about/members .

