Linux Foundation Announces the Formation of the React Foundation

New Foundation enables open, sustainable access and innovation within React and React Native ecosystem

The Linux Foundation announced the launch of the React Foundation and the contribution of the React project to the Linux Foundation by Meta Platforms, Inc.

The Foundation will provide long-term open governance and operational support for the React project backed by multiple major contributors across the ecosystem.

Initial Platinum members include Amazon, Callstack, Expo, Huawei, Meta, Microsoft, Software Mansion and Vercel.

NAPA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation Member Summit -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the launch of the React Foundation and the contribution of the React project by Meta Platforms, Inc. to the Linux Foundation. The React Foundation will support the React project, which includes React, React Native, and other supporting components, helping accelerate momentum for the React project as one of the world's most widely adopted open source technologies for front-end development.

"React has become critical digital infrastructure for the modern web and beyond," said Seth Webster, executive director of the React Foundation. "By establishing the React Foundation under the Linux Foundation, we are ensuring a strong, vibrant React for decades to come – guided by open governance and shared stewardship from the global community that builds with it every day."

With its official launch, the React Foundation now supports the React project, which LF Projects, LLC now hosts under neutral governance.

For additional information on the React project and to get involved technically, visit react.dev.

"As a founding member of the React Foundation, we're committed to working alongside our industry partners to ensure React and React Native remain open, community-driven, and positioned for long-term success. The strength of this technology lies not just in its technical capabilities, but in the vibrant developer community that surrounds it. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with this community and to help support the future of React through the Linux Foundation."

– Tapas Roy, VP Software and Services, Amazon Devices

"We are delighted to see the React community move towards open governance and firmly believe that this will build a more sustainable React ecosystem. OpenHarmony is committed to building the digital foundation for the era of All-Scenario Intelligence. By joining the React Foundation as a platinum founding member, we aim to deepen our synergy with the world's most vibrant front-end ecosystem, fostering seamless and native interoperability between OpenHarmony and React technologies. This strategic alignment empowers global developers with a high-performance cross-platform experience as we collaborate with the international open source community"

– Gong Ti, President of Huawei Consumer Business Group Software Division and Chairman of the OpenHarmony Project Group Working Committee, Huawei

"Software Mansion's involvement in React Native goes back to when the project was first open sourced. Over the years, that involvement has grown into something we're genuinely proud of: core libraries used across the ecosystem, meaningful contributions to React Native alongside Meta, and engineers who treat open source as a real part of their job, not an afterthought. The React Foundation is the right structure for what React has become: a technology that belongs to the community. We're proud to be founding members, and glad to see our commitment reflected in something built to last."

– Krzysztof Magiera, Director of Engineering and Co-founder, Software Mansion

"React's journey from a small internal project at Meta to a foundational piece of the world's digital infrastructure is a testament to the power of open source collaboration. This transition to a neutral, open governance model ensures that the ecosystem's future is shaped by the very people and companies that rely on it every day. Meta remains deeply invested in React's success, and we are excited to work alongside the React Foundation to foster a new era driven by the community."

– Eli White, Software Engineer on the React team at Meta

"React is a core part of our front-end architecture across Azure, powering the Azure Portal and enabling our teams to build performant, accessible, and scalable user experiences at cloud scale. We've invested deeply in React's component model, extensibility, and ecosystem to deliver consistent UX across complex, multi-surface applications. The formation of the React Foundation ensures React's evolution remains open, community-driven, and aligned with the needs of the global developer community. We're proud to support this next chapter and to continue contributing to the future of React."

– Ruhiyyih Mahalati, Vice President of Azure Experiences and Ecosystem, Microsoft

"React transformed what's possible on the web and opened the door for a generation of developers to build things that once felt out of reach. The React Foundation ensures that legacy continues, governed by the community, for the community. We're proud to stand as a founding Platinum Member alongside some of the best builders in the industry."

– Tom Occhino, Chief Product Officer, Vercel

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards and data. Linux Foundation projects, including Linux, Kubernetes, Model Context Protocol (MCP), OpenChain, OpenSearch, OpenSSF, OpenStack, PyTorch, Ray, RISC-V, SPDX and Zephyr, provide the foundation for global infrastructure. The Linux Foundation is focused on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of the Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

