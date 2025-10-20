Google Selects b.well to Unlock the Potential of Personalized Health

Partnership puts consumers in control of their health data, enabling more personalized, trusted, and seamless experiences

BALTIMORE, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health, the most connected digital health platform for AI-powered consumer experiences, today announced it is partnering with Google to help advance personalized health at scale. Google is working with b.well to advance technology that transforms how people access, understand, and use their health data—enabling AI and personalization that give consumers a more complete, real-time picture of their health.

With connectivity spanning more than 2.2 million providers and over 300 health plans, b.well is positioned to help Google empower individuals to securely bring their health data together, control how it's shared, and realize the full potential of connected health data—through personalized, trusted, and seamless healthcare experiences.

"AI and personalization only work when you have the full picture, and the scale of b.well's platform enables that," said Kristen Valdes, Founder and CEO of b.well Connected Health. "Consumers expect experiences to happen in real time and in the right context. With that foundation, users can ask Google to apply its consumer expertise to health and deliver truly seamless, personalized solutions designed to help people live longer, healthier lives."

"AI is only as good as the data that powers it. The key to trustworthy AI is the quality and completeness of that data," added Imran Qureshi, Chief Technology Officer at b.well Connected Health. "b.well's platform is built on the largest set of live, connected health data available to consumers. Our proprietary Data Refinery is designed to deliver data that will enable Google to advance AI-powered personalization and deliver health experiences that are relevant, reliable, and transformative at scale."

"We are excited to work with b.well Connected Health as we explore and expand new Fitbit health capabilities at Google," said Rishi Chandra, GM of Health and Home at Google.

Better health doesn't happen alone. This partnership reflects how collaboration between leading technology companies and digital health innovators can foster a more connected, trusted health ecosystem.

